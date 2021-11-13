Apple patent shows new privacy feature to prevent others from viewing your iPhone screen

If you are someone who is concerned about other people peeping into your smartphone, then this news may interest privacy-conscious users. Apple has reportedly filed a new patent, which suggests that it is working on a new feature for iPhones that will allow users to view contents on the display only through special glasses.

If the company does end up releasing the new privacy feature, it would enable iPhone users to hide what they are reading or watching from other people in their vicinity.

Must Read | Leaked Apple patents suggest company working on drones

Spotted by Patently Apple, the new patent was filed with the US Patent & Trademark Office earlier this week. Apple’s patent terms this feature as “Privacy Eyewear” and defines the same as a system that can display “vision-corrected graphical outputs and standard graphical outputs on an electronic device.”

As mentioned above, this feature would only allow the person wearing the special glasses, to view the content on their screen. While we do not know the exact specifics of the “Privacy Eyewear,” the patent states that the feature would let users “interact with the calibration graphic to intentionally blur the graphical output presented on the display of the device (iPhone).”

This would essentially blur out the content of the screen to anyone who is not using the special glasses. Apple’s new patent also reveals that the company could have plans to map additional features of an iPhone users’ face via the Face ID biometric. The patent mentions a new system that will be able to distinguish between people on the basis of their hairstyles, beard, mustache, glasses, no glasses, reading glasses, and sunglasses, among others

It is important to note that Apple has not confirmed anything at this point. Additionally, companies like Apple often file patents that never see the light of day, so we will have to wait and see if the feature will be released or not.