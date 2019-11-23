Apple overhauling how it tests software ahead of iOS 14 release

Apple is overhauling how it tests software to improve its quality long term. The move comes as iOS 13 was marred by bugs since it was released in September, according to a Bloomberg report. Apple iOS 14, which the company is internally calling “Azul”, will be developed with the new strategy and releases in 2020. The report added that Apple could delay a few features of iOS 14 until 2021, which will likely be iOS 15. However, internally, Apple it is codenamed “Azil +1”.

Advertising

“The new approach calls for Apple’s development teams to ensure that test versions, known as “daily builds,” of future software updates disable unfinished or buggy features by default. Testers will then have the option to selectively enable those features, via a new internal process and settings menu dubbed Flags, allowing them to isolate the impact of each individual addition on the system,” the report read.

The new testing strategy will be applied across all of Apple’s operating system, including iPadOS, watchOS, macOS and tvOS. Apple’s iOS 14 is said to be much more capable than its previous-generation operating system. Thanks to the new process of development, the early internal iOS versions could likely be more usable.

Apart from this, rumours about Apple’s next-generation iPhone have started to surface as well. According to research firm Strategy Analytics, Apple is expected to launch iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max in late 2020 and all devices will support 5G networks. The phones will be powered by Qualcomm’s X55 5G modem and run on Apple’s A14 Bionic chipset.

All Apple iPhone 2020 models are said to feature OLED displays, which means there will be no affordable LCD variant. As for cameras, iPhone 12 Pro Max could feature four lenses at the back with a ToF sensor in addition to wide, ultrawide and telephoto lenses. Some reports also claim that Apple will retain a small notch for Face ID and selfie camera.