Apple orders 10 million foldable iPhone Ultra units as launch nears: Reports

Apple is preparing for a much bigger debut of its first foldable iPhone this year than previously expected and has increased production targets for the rumoured iPhone Ultra, according to reports.
The foldable flagship is also tipped to carry a premium price, with estimates suggesting it could start at around $2,500.
According to Nikkei Asia, Apple has informed suppliers to prepare production for approximately 10 million foldable iPhone Ultra devices, up from earlier estimates of 7 million to 8 million units.
The report from 9to5Mac suggests Apple has become increasingly confident about demand for its first foldable smartphone and has expanded manufacturing plans accordingly.
Alongside the foldable model, Apple is also expected to produce around 70 million units of the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, bringing total premium iPhone production to roughly 80 million devices for the second half of 2026.
The 9to5Mac report claims Apple’s overall iPhone production target for 2026 could reach 220 million units. That figure aligns closely with recent market forecasts, although research firm IDC has estimated Apple could ship nearly 240 million iPhones during the year.
Apple has reportedly also instructed suppliers to reserve common components used in the current iPhone 17 lineup for the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro series as the company looks to manage ongoing component shortages.
Some suppliers have reportedly received forecasts of up to 85 million new iPhones for the second half of 2026 alone.
The biggest talking point surrounding Apple’s foldable phone remains its expected price.
According to IDC, the foldable iPhone Ultra could carry an average selling price of around $2,500( Rs 2,38,336 Approximately), with higher storage variants potentially reaching $3,000 ( Rs 2,86,003Approximately).
If accurate, it would become Apple’s most expensive iPhone ever, significantly surpassing the current Pro Max models.
Apple is widely expected to unveil the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and the foldable iPhone Ultra during its traditional September launch event.
While the Pro models are expected to become available shortly after the announcement, reports suggest the foldable iPhone may arrive slightly later in the year due to its more complex manufacturing process.
Separately, Apple is also expected to change its launch strategy for standard iPhones. Reports indicate the iPhone 18 could be delayed until spring 2027, extending the sales cycle of the current iPhone 17 lineup.
The company is also expected to refresh its iPhone Air with a second-generation model around the same time.