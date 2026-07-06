Apple orders 10 million foldable iPhone Ultra units as launch nears: Reports

Apple's iPhone Ultra could become Apple's most expensive smartphone yet, with prices reportedly starting around $2,500 ( Rs 2,38,336 Approximately).(Image: file photo)

Apple is preparing for a much bigger debut of its first foldable iPhone this year than previously expected and has increased production targets for the rumoured iPhone Ultra, according to reports.

The foldable flagship is also tipped to carry a premium price, with estimates suggesting it could start at around $2,500.

Production target

According to Nikkei Asia, Apple has informed suppliers to prepare production for approximately 10 million foldable iPhone Ultra devices, up from earlier estimates of 7 million to 8 million units.

The report from 9to5Mac suggests Apple has become increasingly confident about demand for its first foldable smartphone and has expanded manufacturing plans accordingly.