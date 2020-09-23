Apple online store to go live today, India waits to see what’s the deal

Apple online store to launch launch today

Apple’s online store will go live in India today at 10AM with a host of new services to meet consumer demand and also help them make the right choices. The Apple online store will bring along a unique experience for consumers by delivering services like product customisations, packaging, counselling sessions and more. For logistics, Apple has partnered with Blue Dart.

Apple has promised to deliver products for free within 24 to 72 hours from the date of purchase. The deliveries, however, also depend on the remoteness of the location. To start with, Apple will cover up to 13,000 PIN codes across the country and should add more codes to the list in the days to come. Given the tough times, the deliveries could be impacted due to local lockdown rules due to the Covid-19 pandemic which has been the case for many online e-commerce platforms.

Apple will showcase all its products in the store including the very recently announced iPads and Apple Watch Series 6 and Watch SE.

The idea behind the Apple online store is to deliver a unique customer experience to customers. Experts will understand customers’ requirements and then help or guide them to choose the right product that meets their needs. Not just that, the experts at the online store will also guide customers to set up the product and run it smoothly.

Full interview with Deirdre O’Brien

Interestingly, once the product is purchased customers will also be able to book a free 30-minute counselling session with experts at Apple to get all their queries answered. The Apple online support is available in English while phone support is available in Hindi as well as English.

The pricing of the products will remain the same on the Apple online store and all financing and EMI options are available, along with a trade-in programme within the online store as well. Apple confirmed that due to the Covid-19 pandemic there’s no cash on delivery available for now., probably this moe of payment will be available once things get back to normal. The company also claims that all orders will be delivered in a contactless manner.

Apple will also introduce a special student pricing in India for Mac and iPad to encourage online classes amid the pandemic. In addition, the tech giant s also offering discounts on accessories and Apple Care+ benefits, an extended warranty programme with two years of technical support and also accidental damage cover.

We will need to wait till 10AM to know all the offers Apple is offering to its customers.

