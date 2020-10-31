Apple One launches in India: Pricing and all other details

Apple launches its long-awaited Apple One bundled service in India.

Apple launches its long-awaited Apple One bundled service in India on Friday. The subscription bundle comes packed with Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and iCloud storage.

In India, an Apple One subscription is priced at Rs 195 per month and $15 in the US for an individual. For family, the Apple One subscription plan is priced at Rs 365 per month and $20 in the US. The service is available in the country and you can sign up for it anytime. Besides India, Apple has made the Apple One service available in all other markets.

Under the individual plan, Apple offers subscription to Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and 50GB of iCloud storage. The family plan offers 200GB of iCloud storage and all other benefits are the same as the individual plan. These services can be shared with up to six family members.

Apple Music is originally priced at Rs 49 per month for students, Rs 99 per month for individuals, and Rs 149 per month for families. In addition, Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade are priced at Rs 99 per month, iCloud costs Rs 75 per month for 50GB, Rs 219 per month for 200GB, and Rs 749 per month for 2TB. Apple News+ and Apple Fitness+ are priced at $10 per month.

There’s a third-tier as well available in select markets including Australia, Canada, the UK, and the US. This is called Apple One Premier and includes Apple News+, new Apple Fitness+, and 2TB iCloud storage at $30 per month.

The process to subscribe to Apple One is easy. In order to sign up for the Apple One subscription, you will need to go to the Apple App Store and then click on the profile picture. Then click on Subscriptions, followed by “Try it now” option under ‘Get Apple One’. For the first month, you will be able to get access to Apple One service for the free following which you’ll need to pay to use the service.

