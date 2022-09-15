New iPad Pro with M2, iPad 10th Gen with USB-C and Macs coming in October: Report

Apple just concluded its Far out event on September 9 with the launch of the iPhone 14 series, Apple Watch 8, Apple Watch Ultra, and AirPods Pro 2 amongst various other products. Now, all eyes are on Cupertino’s upcoming October event. And according to a recent report by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, we might see two new iPad and a Mac Pro.

According to Gurman, Apple is working on iPad 10 codenamed J272. Rumour has it that the upcoming iPad will make the switch to USB Type-C, bringing the entire iPad lineup to USB-C. Another report by 9to5Mac suggests that Apple might bump up the screen of the pocket-friendly iPad to 10.5 or 10.9-inches and that there will be no other improvements to the display.

It looks like Apple is also working on a new iPad Pro, which might be powered by the M2 chip. And even though the display size will still be the same, the tech giant might surprise us with an 11-inch LCD model and a bigger 12.9-inch model with a miniLED screen. Other expected improvements include MagSafe and increased battery life.

The report goes on to say that the Mac Pro and Mac Mini might also get a refresh. If the reports are true, the upcoming Macs might be powered by the recently released M2 chip. Since the MacBook Pro and Air were launched just a few months ago, chances are pretty high Apple might just skip it altogether.