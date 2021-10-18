scorecardresearch
Monday, October 18, 2021
Apple October event 2021 Live updates: Timings, how to watch

Apple October event 2021 Live updates: Apple is getting ready to host its 'Unleashed' event tonight where new MacBook Pros are awaited. Follow our live blog for all the updates, announcements.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: October 18, 2021 12:52:36 pm
Apple October event 2021, Apple October event 2021 Live updates, Apple Event live streaming, Apple Event live blogApple October Event Live updates: Apple is getting ready to showcase the latest products in its MacBook Pro lineup later tonight.

Apple is hosting its October 2021 event tonight, where the focus will be on the new MacBook Pros. Apple’s ‘Unleashed’ event takes place at 10.30 pm tonight (10 am Pacific standard time) and the event will be streamed live on the company’s official website and its YouTube channel. Apple’s event is being streamed from the company’s Cupertino headquarters as we have seen with the previous few launches.

Apple is expected to reveal new MacBook Pros in 14 and 16-inch variants which will be powered by the company’s own ‘M’ series processors. The ‘M1X’ processor lineup is expected to replace the Intel MacBooks that are powering the existing 16-inch portfolio. The new MacBook Pro is also expected to sport a design revamp, and get rid of the TouchBar. A new Mac Mini running the M1X is also expected at the event. Apple’s AirPods 3 will also be awaited at the event.

Apple October 'Unleashed' event 2021: Livestream timing, new MacBook Pro M1X expected, price, specifications, features

12:51 (IST)18 Oct 2021
Apple October event 2021: What's the big deal about the MacBook Pro?

The highlight of tonight's events will be the Apple MacBook Pro, which is getting the M-series processor from Apple. This is a highly awaited upgrade. The last big design change was in 2016, and after almost five years, Apple is expected to showcase something entirely new. The design will be flatter, a new miniLED display is expected, along with the more powerful M1X series of processors, which could come with a 16 and 32-core GPU option as well. Apple is also expected to boost the RAM to beyond 16GB on the M series of processors. 

12:34 (IST)18 Oct 2021
Apple October event 2021: Where to watch

Apple is streaming the event live on its official YouTube channel. Apple users can also watch the event straight from the official website on their iPhone, iPad or Macs using the Safari browser or on the Apple TV app as well. The event can also be streamed on Chrome browser and Microsoft's Edge browser. 

Apple's new MacBook Pros are expected to sport two new sizes: 14-inch and 16-inch. The Touch Bar will likely be gone from the new MacBook Pros The new models will come in 14-inch and 16-inch screen sizes. The 14-inch MacBook Pro will replace the higher-end 13-inch MacBook Pro, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

Apple is also expected to bring a major design change to the new laptop, which will sport a miniLED display. The display resolution could be 3024 x 1964 and 3456 x 2234 for the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros, according to Bloomberg.

MagSafe charging could also return to the new MacBook Pros. However, don't expect SD card or HDMI ports to make a return. The focus of the MacBook Pro will be the new chipset; the M1X as it has been called by various leaks so far. It could come with 10 CPU cores, according to the latest report on Bloomberg. However, there will be two versions of the chipset with the major difference being on graphics. One could have 16 cores for graphics and another could have 32 cores. Apple is also expected to increase RAM support on the new MacBook Pro.

Other than the MacBook Pro, the Mac mini is likely getting a major revamp as well with the new M1 chipsets. Finally, there's some hope around AirPods 3 making an appearance at the event as well. These have long been rumoured, but so far no one has got the launch date correct.

