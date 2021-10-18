Apple October event 2021 Live updates: Timings, how to watch

Apple is hosting its October 2021 event tonight, where the focus will be on the new MacBook Pros. Apple’s ‘Unleashed’ event takes place at 10.30 pm tonight (10 am Pacific standard time) and the event will be streamed live on the company’s official website and its YouTube channel. Apple’s event is being streamed from the company’s Cupertino headquarters as we have seen with the previous few launches.
Apple is expected to reveal new MacBook Pros in 14 and 16-inch variants which will be powered by the company’s own ‘M’ series processors. The ‘M1X’ processor lineup is expected to replace the Intel MacBooks that are powering the existing 16-inch portfolio. The new MacBook Pro is also expected to sport a design revamp, and get rid of the TouchBar. A new Mac Mini running the M1X is also expected at the event. Apple’s AirPods 3 will also be awaited at the event.
The highlight of tonight's events will be the Apple MacBook Pro, which is getting the M-series processor from Apple. This is a highly awaited upgrade. The last big design change was in 2016, and after almost five years, Apple is expected to showcase something entirely new. The design will be flatter, a new miniLED display is expected, along with the more powerful M1X series of processors, which could come with a 16 and 32-core GPU option as well. Apple is also expected to boost the RAM to beyond 16GB on the M series of processors.
Apple is streaming the event live on its official YouTube channel. Apple users can also watch the event straight from the official website on their iPhone, iPad or Macs using the Safari browser or on the Apple TV app as well. The event can also be streamed on Chrome browser and Microsoft's Edge browser.