Apple October event 2021 Live updates: Timings, how to watch

Apple's new MacBook Pros are expected to sport two new sizes: 14-inch and 16-inch. The Touch Bar will likely be gone from the new MacBook Pros The new models will come in 14-inch and 16-inch screen sizes. The 14-inch MacBook Pro will replace the higher-end 13-inch MacBook Pro, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

Apple is also expected to bring a major design change to the new laptop, which will sport a miniLED display. The display resolution could be 3024 x 1964 and 3456 x 2234 for the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros, according to Bloomberg.

MagSafe charging could also return to the new MacBook Pros. However, don't expect SD card or HDMI ports to make a return. The focus of the MacBook Pro will be the new chipset; the M1X as it has been called by various leaks so far. It could come with 10 CPU cores, according to the latest report on Bloomberg. However, there will be two versions of the chipset with the major difference being on graphics. One could have 16 cores for graphics and another could have 32 cores. Apple is also expected to increase RAM support on the new MacBook Pro.

Other than the MacBook Pro, the Mac mini is likely getting a major revamp as well with the new M1 chipsets. Finally, there's some hope around AirPods 3 making an appearance at the event as well. These have long been rumoured, but so far no one has got the launch date correct.