Apple sends invites for October 13 event, iPhone 12 expected

Apple is expected to announce four new iPhone 12 models this year.

Apple is gearing up for its (unprecedented) second fall event of the year. The company sent out invitations with the tag line “Hi, Speed” on Tuesday for a virtual event on October 13 at the Steve Jobs Theater on the tech giant’s campus. The event starts at 10:30 pm IST.

Apple is expected to launch a new lineup of iPhones, a smaller HomePod smart speaker, over-ear headphones, an all-new Apple TV streaming box, and the rumoured Tile-like location tracking device.

The October event would be Apple’s second fall announcement. Last month, Apple held an hour-long event that marked the debut of the Apple Watch Series 6 and new iPad Air. However, Apple didn’t announce the upcoming iPhone 12 during the September event.

But the October 13 Apple event will most likely highlight the iPhone 12. Apple already confirmed that the next-generation iPhone would be a bit late on an earnings call back in July, when Luca Maestri, the company’s chief financial officer, said the iPhone supply to be available “a few weeks later.” The Cupertino, California-based Apple has delayed the release of the iPhone before, when the iPhone X was made available only in November of 2017.

This year, Apple is expected to release as many as four new iPhone models including a 5.4-inch iPhone 12, a 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Max, a 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro, and a 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro. All four iPhone models are said to feature improved designs, a new A14 processor, a smaller notch, and better cameras.

Rumor has it that the iPhone 12 would feature a boxier design with flat edges, similar to how the iPad Pro looks. The iPhone 12 may also be Apple’s first device to support 5G connectivity. Additionally, the Pro lineup is expected to include a new LiDAR sensor that would give the iPhone 3D depth mapping capabilities.

