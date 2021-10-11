Apple October 2021 event: Five things we expect to see (and one thing not to expect)

Last month, Apple held its September event where it announced the new iPhone 13 series, iPad mini and Apple Watch. But that doesn’t mean Cupertino is done for the year, with Apple expected to hold another fall event soon. Although the exact date is unknown, all rumours point to a second hardware event in October. It’s likely to be an event jam-packed with announcements, with a major focus on the new Mac lineup including the long rumoured M1X-powered MacBook Pros. Apple is also likely to announce the third-generation AirPods 3 and maybe the all-new Mac mini too.

Here’s what, and what not, to expect at Apple’s big October event.

When will it be?

If you look at the past pattern, Apple holds four events in a year: a spring event, its developer conference in summer, and two fall events ahead of the holiday shopping season. The September event is dedicated to iPhones and other devices, while the October event is shaping up the launchpad for new Macs and iPads. Even though Apple has not announced when it plans to hold its second fall event of the year, there is a chance it will happen sometime in October or early November. Apple events are usually held on Tuesdays. If Apple plans to hold an event in the last week of October, invites will be sent to the press a week prior. Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman expects “there will be two events” from Apple this fall.

A radically designed MacBook Pro lineup coming this year. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express) A radically designed MacBook Pro lineup coming this year. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)

What to expect at the next Apple event

14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros

As has usually been the case with Apple’s October events, new Macs will be the star of the show. Despite the chip shortages, Apple is planning a revamped MacBook Pro lineup featuring the all-new M1X processor. Rumour has it that the new MacBook Pro will come in 14-inch and 16-inches screen sizes. This display will be a mini LED, the same display technology that powers the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. New MacBook Pros will see a complete redesign in years with a flat-edged design that resembles the iPad Pro, a much faster and improved M1X processor with additional GPU cores, the MagSafe charger’s return, an HDMI port, and an SD card slot. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says that he expects the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro to be released in the third quarter of 2021. Both 14-inch 16-inch MacBook Pros will be aimed at creative professionals, video editors, and musicians.

A high-end Mac mini could be big deal. (Image credit: Jon Prosser/Front Page Tech) A high-end Mac mini could be big deal. (Image credit: Jon Prosser/Front Page Tech)

A revamped “pro” Mac mini

Just last year, Apple debuted a new Mac mini with its M1 processor that looked exactly like previous-generation models. But Cupertino is likely to announce a high-end Mac mini for the first time, revamping its small-print Mac that has been seen as a lifestyle computer. The new high-end model will be more powerful and will likely replace the Intel models Apple is still selling in the market. The M1X-powered Mac mini will come with a “plexiglass-like top”, more Thunderbolt ports, a MagSafe power connector, and a magnetic charging connector – just like the new M1 iMac.

All-new AirPods 3. (Image credit: 52 Audio) All-new AirPods 3. (Image credit: 52 Audio)

AirPods 3

Apple’s AirPods wireless earbuds have been a surprise success for the company but the company has yet to give the original AirPods a significant refresh since their launch back in 2016. The AirPods 2 was a minor refresh in addition to wireless charging. Reports suggest the AirPods 3 will have similar built-in features to the AirPods Pro, including spatial audio support, a shorter stem, interchangeable tips and a smaller charging case. Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) won’t be included. It would be great if Apple launches the new AirPods 3 in a series of candy colours, exploring the fun side. The price of the AirPods 3 could be important, with many TWS sell for $100. Right now, AirPods 2 are priced at $159 and $199 with wireless charging.

Apple could announce the release date of macOS Monterey at its second fall event of the year. (Image credit: Apple) Apple could announce the release date of macOS Monterey at its second fall event of the year. (Image credit: Apple)

A release date for macOS Monterey

The latest version of macOS, Monterey, was announced at Apple’s annual WWDC in the summer. The new macOS named Monterey after the scenic beach town in California’s central coast comes with a number of new features such as Universal Control that turns the iPad into a second screen, revamped Safari browser and more. During the announcement, Apple said macOS Monterey would be coming this year but Cupertino didn’t announce the release date. While we still don’t know the exact release date, Apple’s October event could be the right platform to reveal the rollout plans.

The revamped MacBook Air looks like a 2022 product. (Image credit: Jon Prosser/Front Page Tech) The revamped MacBook Air looks like a 2022 product. (Image credit: Jon Prosser/Front Page Tech)

What not to expect at the next Apple event

A brand new MacBook Air

Last year, Apple unveiled the new MacBook Air with the M1 processor. The MacBook Air continues to be a popular Mac for entry-level consumers and while a new version will launch in the coming months with an updated processor but not be this year at least. An update to the MacBook Air seems unlikely this time around, as that notebook is pretty current. But the MacBook Air has an aging design and we expect a major redesign. YouTuber Jon Prosser claims the next-generation MacBook Air will have a redesigned chassis and come in a range of fun colors, similar to a 24-inch iMac. A faster processor M2 processor could power the next MacBook Air. Respected analyst Ming-Chi Kuo thinks it might not arrive until the third quarter of 2022.