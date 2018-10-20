Apple Oct 30 event to iPhone XR, Watch Series 4 in India: Why next week could be big for Apple

With Apple’s October 30 event, iPhone XR pre-orders open in India as well as Watch Series 4 sale in India: Here’s why next week could be big for Apple.

Apple’s upcoming event is on October 30, where it will likely announce its new iPad Pro models as well as Mac computers. The coming week could be big for the Cupertino-based company in more ways than one given Watch Series 4 sale has started in India, while the affordable iPhone XR will go on sale in the country starting October 26. At the event on October 30, Apple is expected to announce two new iPad Pro models with bezel-less display as well as Face ID. A new version of Apple Pencil is also likely. Let us take a look at why October could be big for Apple:

Apple iPad Pro, Mac event on October 30

Apple will host its hardware event at the Brooklyn Academy of Music, Howard Gilman Opera House in New York on October 30. The Cupertino company has sent out invites confirming the keynote will start at 10 am EDT.

The event is expected to focus on new iPad Pro and Mac models. The Apple event invite says “There’s more in the making”. The new iPad Pros are likely to see an edge-to-edge display, Face ID and other incremental improvements. This means this would be the first iPad without a Home button, which all houses the fingerprint scanner.

Apple may launch an affordable MacBook Air variant. The 12-inch MacBook, iMac, and the Mac mini are also due to get a refresh with the latest processors. Some have also suggested that Apple could launch a new version of Apple Pencil, alongside the new iPad Pros and MacBook Air.

Apple Watch Series 4 sale starts in India

Apple Watch Series 4 sales in India has already started and is likely to pick up in the upcoming week. Launched in September at the Apple annual event, Watch Series 4 comes in various styles, finish and colour schemes. The smartwatch is available in two new sizes: 40mm, 44mm and two variants – GPS and GPS+Cellular. It can be bought from leading e-retail store like Flipkart, Croma and authorised Apple resellers like imagine as well.

Apple Watch Series 4 has a starting price of Rs 40,900 for the Nike edition GPS 40mm variant. The 44mm GPS model will cost Rs 43,900. The wearable with aluminium casing has the same price to that of the Nike edition. Meanwhile, Apple Watch Series 4 GPS+Cellular model with aluminium casing comes for a price of Rs 49,900 for the 40mm size and Rs 52,900 for the 44mm size.

Apple Watch 4 Cellular with stainless steel casing is priced at Rs 67,900 for the 40mm size with sports band and Rs 76,900 for 40mm size, Milanese loop band. The 44mm size with sports band retails at Rs 71,900 and the 44mm size with Milanese loop band comes for a price of Rs 80,900.

Apple iPhone XR pre-orders start in India, sale from October 26

Apple iPhone XR, which is the company’s affordable phone in India, is up for pre-orders. The price starts at Rs 76,900 for the 64GB storage model. The phone will go on sale from October 26. The iPhone XR can be pre-booked via e-retail platforms Flipkart, Amazon India, Paytm Mall, Airtel’s online e-store as well as authorised Apple resellers like Imagine. The 128GB model will cost Rs 81,900. The device is available in black, white, blue, coral, yellow, and (PRODUCT) RED colour options.

In terms of specifications, iPhone XR features an all-screen glass design and comes with a 6.1-inch LCD Retina display. The phone is powered by Apple’s latest A12 Bionic chipset which has a 7nm design. iPhone XR runs iOS 12 and sports 12MP single camera at the back and a 7MP True Depth camera up front. The new iPhone supports dual SIM (Nano+eSIM) and Face ID as well.

