Apple now lets Android phones find unknown AirTags near them: Here’s how

One of the best features of the Apple AirTags is the ability to find them using Android phones as well, not just iOS devices. Now, Apple has released a new app for Android users that lets them detect any unexpected AirTags or Find My network-equipped sensors in the vicinity.

The new app called ‘Tracker Detect’ is available on the Google Play Store and can be downloaded on all supported Android phones. Once the app is set up and detects an AirTag near you, it will show users an ‘Unknown-AirTag’ marker.

Users can then play a sound to identify where the tracker is within 10 minutes of identifying the same. However, it may take up to 15 minutes after an AirTag is separated from its owner, for it to show up in the app.

Why Android users may need the app

Apple’s AirTags were only detectable with iOS devices so far. This made it possible for an attacker to put a tracker on an Android user without their knowledge and track them. This could be done by something as simple as slipping an AirTag into an unsuspecting Android user’s bag or leaving one in their car.

With the app, Android users will know of any unwanted AirTags close to them and can act accordingly. The move comes after a recent report from Canada where AirTags and other trackers were used to steal multiple luxury cars after first tracking them home.

Once users find an unknown tracker, they can tap on the same with an iPhone or an NFC-enabled Android device and the app will then show further instructions on how to disable the AirTags.