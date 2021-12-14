scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, December 14, 2021
MUST READ

Apple now lets Android phones find unknown AirTags near them: Here’s how

Apple has now launched a new app for Android users that let them detect any unknown AirTags near them. Here's all you need to know about the app.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
December 14, 2021 9:46:47 am
Apple, Apple airtags, apple airtag, airtag android apple tracker detect,Here's how Apple is improving privacy on Android phones with its new app. (Image Source: Apple)

One of the best features of the Apple AirTags is the ability to find them using Android phones as well, not just iOS devices. Now, Apple has released a new app for Android users that lets them detect any unexpected AirTags or Find My network-equipped sensors in the vicinity.

The new app called ‘Tracker Detect’ is available on the Google Play Store and can be downloaded on all supported Android phones. Once the app is set up and detects an AirTag near you, it will show users an ‘Unknown-AirTag’ marker.

Also Read |Apple AirTags review: Find anything, anywhere with style

Users can then play a sound to identify where the tracker is within 10 minutes of identifying the same. However, it may take up to 15 minutes after an AirTag is separated from its owner, for it to show up in the app.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Why Android users may need the app

Apple’s AirTags were only detectable with iOS devices so far. This made it possible for an attacker to put a tracker on an Android user without their knowledge and track them. This could be done by something as simple as slipping an AirTag into an unsuspecting Android user’s bag or leaving one in their car.

Top Tech News Now
Click here for more

With the app, Android users will know of any unwanted AirTags close to them and can act accordingly. The move comes after a recent report from Canada where AirTags and other trackers were used to steal multiple luxury cars after first tracking them home.

Also Read |AirTag FAQ: All your top questions answered

Once users find an unknown tracker, they can tap on the same with an iPhone or an NFC-enabled Android device and the app will then show further instructions on how to disable the AirTags.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G photos, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G camera, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G first look: Big display, Qualcomm 778G processor and 64MP camera

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Dec 14: Latest News

Advertisement