Apple news today: iPhone 11 may get Apple Pencil support, iOS security flaws and more

Off late, Apple has been in the news for various reasons. The company is expected to launch its next generation of iPhones later this year and there are multiple new developments regarding the same. Here is everything that is happening in the world of Apple today.

iPhone 11 to get Apple Pencil support

Apple is expected to launch its new range of iPhones later this year and according to a news report from Business Insider, a Citi Research note sates that Apple may add support for the Apple Pencil in the upcoming 2019 iPhone model.

While this is not the first time that a report has emerged about Apple bringing the Apple Pencil support to the latest iPhones. Last year, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had predicted that the company was mulling the idea of adding support for the Apple Pencil on the future iPhones. Click here to read about the details.

Apple suspends internal program of listening to Siri commands

Apple has suspended its global internal program, where the contractors were found listening to Siri voice recordings so as to improve accuracy for the artificial voice-assistant. The latest move comes after the technology giant was accused of violating the user’s privacy through its program, mainly because not every user was made aware that their recordings were being heard or shared by the employees. Click here for more.

Google’s security researchers find security flaws on the iOS

A team of Google security researchers who are part of the company’s Project Zero team, have discovered six major security flaws in Apple’s iOS operating system, that is used in iPhones and iPads. While all six security flaws have been patched in iOS 12.4 update that was released last month on July 22, one of the bugs is yet to be fully resolved. The details for that individual flaw have been kept a secret. The flaws could be exploited through the iMessage app on iOS. For more details click here.