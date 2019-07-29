Apple News today: 2020 iPhones to support 5G, 16-inch MacBook Pro coming in September

It’s almost a year since the launch of iPhone XS, so naturally the Apple rumour mill in full swing. Apple obviously hasn’t confirmed what’s coming, but we already know what to expect. We are expecting, the Cupertino company to launch three iPhone 11 models, alongside the high-end 16-inch MacBook Pro and new iPads later this year.

All 2020 iPhones to support 5G

Reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo (via MacRumors) says Apple will bring 5G to the entire 2020 iPhone lineup. This is a kind of surprise, because the company was originally planning to include 5G in two of its iPhones out of the three. Apple is under pressure to launch 5G-enabled iPhones next year because of the growing competition from cheaper Android smartphones. The launch of 5G iPhone is possible next year, as Apple and Qualcomm recently settled their legal disputes a couple of months ago, allowing the San Diago-based company to supply 5G modems for the future lineup of iPhones.

New iPads may debut this fall

Apple may debut new iPads later this year. The Cupertino company has filed for two models of iPads into the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) database, reports MySmartPrice. The two new iPad models are listed as A220 and A2232. That follows on five previous entries by Apple into the database (A2068, A2198, A2230, A2197, A2228). Details are limited at the moment, but we do know that they will ship with iOS 13, meaning the launch will likely take place later this year. In case you care about new iPads, Apple is already rumoured to launch a 10.2-inch iPad that will eventually replace a 9.7-inch iPad. It’s also possible to see the launch of the new iPad Pros this fall.

16-inch MacBookPro could launch in September

Apple is planning to release a 16-inch MacBook Pro and it could be coming in September. Taiwan’s DigiTimes has asked Quanta to manufacture the new MacBook Pro, which will reportedly feature narrow bezels to accommodate a 16-inch LCD display in the same frame as the 15-inch MacBook Pro. The report seems to corroborate with what Apple top analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said in February, when he claimed that is Apple considering to launch a high-end MacBook Pro with either a 16-inch or 16.5-inch screen size. Later, a report from analysis firm IHS Markit reported by Forbes said the laptop will have a 16-inch display with an LCD panel with a resolution of 3,072×1,920-pixel resolution. DigiTimes claims the high-end 16-inch MacBook Pro will launch in September.