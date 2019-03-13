Apple ‘News Magazines’ subscription service hint spotted in latest macOS beta

As Apple’s March 25 event draws near, more leaks about the News Magazines subscription service make headlines. Now, developer Steve Troughton-Smith has found evidence of Apple’s upcoming News Magazines subscription service in macOS 10.14.4 beta. Similar information has surfaced in iOS 12.2.

Smith posted a number of screenshots which reveal references to magazine genres that include Automotive, Science & Technology, Business & Finance, Entertainment, Crafts & Hobby, Fashion & Style, among other topics. Smith also noticed that those who subscribe to the service will be notified when the new issue of magazines will go live. He noted that the magazines will be PDF based and they will be made available for offline viewing as well.

Apple’s News Magazines service will most likely be based on Texture, the digital magazine app the company purchased in 2018. Texture, often called as the “Netflix of Magazines”, allow users to access over 200 popular magazines like The New Yorker, Time, Newsweek and more, for a monthly fee of $9.99. It’s being said that the service also includes digital newspapers.

Unsurprisingly, it looks like Apple News’ magazine service is prepared to launch on macOS too pic.twitter.com/df0oyJXvjF — Steve Troughton-Smith (@stroughtonsmith) March 12, 2019

There’s a bunch you can discern about Apple News’ magazines from what’s in the OS betas: for example, the magazines are PDF-based (like most iPad magazines), and issues can be stored offline. The magazine genres are listed as pictured. Most of its code is written in Swift pic.twitter.com/Uc1gN0qygu — Steve Troughton-Smith (@stroughtonsmith) March 12, 2019

Apple will reportedly announce its News Magazines service, alongside its much-hyped video service at an event on March 25. The company could also launch a slew of new hardware products, including AirPods 2, iPad Mini 5, the all-new iPad and iPod 7th gen.