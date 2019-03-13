Toggle Menu Sections
Apple ‘News Magazines’ subscription service hint spotted in latest macOS betahttps://indianexpress.com/article/technology/tech-news-technology/apple-news-magazines-subscription-service-hint-spotted-in-latest-macos-beta-5624664/

Apple ‘News Magazines’ subscription service hint spotted in latest macOS beta

Developer Steve Troughton-Smith has found evidence of Apple's upcoming News Magazines subscription service in macOS 10.14.4 beta.

Apple, Apple News Magazines service, Apple News Magazines subscription service, Apple news service, Apple March 25 event, Apple video service
Apple will reportedly announce its News Magazines subscription service on March 25.

As Apple’s March 25 event draws near, more leaks about the News Magazines subscription service make headlines. Now, developer Steve Troughton-Smith has found evidence of Apple’s upcoming News Magazines subscription service in macOS 10.14.4 beta. Similar information has surfaced in iOS 12.2.

Smith posted a number of screenshots which reveal references to magazine genres that include Automotive, Science & Technology, Business & Finance, Entertainment, Crafts & Hobby, Fashion & Style, among other topics. Smith also noticed that those who subscribe to the service will be notified when the new issue of magazines will go live. He noted that the magazines will be PDF based and they will be made available for offline viewing as well.

Apple’s News Magazines service will most likely be based on Texture, the digital magazine app the company purchased in 2018. Texture, often called as the “Netflix of Magazines”, allow users to access over 200 popular magazines like The New Yorker, Time, Newsweek and more, for a monthly fee of $9.99. It’s being said that the service also includes digital newspapers.

Also read : Apple races to get studios signed up for new streaming service

Apple will reportedly announce its News Magazines service, alongside its much-hyped video service at an event on March 25. The company could also launch a slew of new hardware products, including AirPods 2, iPad Mini 5, the all-new iPad and iPod 7th gen.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Apple races to get studios signed up for new streaming service
2 Facebook's messaging ambitions amount to much more than chat
3 Airtel's new Rs 398 prepaid plan offers 1.5GB day per day for 70 days