Apple’s new Mac Mini and Mac Studio clearly have an eye on AI use cases

Apple is refreshing its Mac Mini and Mac Studio lineups with new 2-nanometre chips, claiming better speeds for running AI workloads locally, without sending data to the cloud.

Apple is making a case for on-device performance that ensures AI models run locally so that sensitive data does not leave the room and users are not paying per token to a cloud provider. The Mac Mini, in particular, is positioned as always-on “desk-side” compute, sitting beside a MacBook and handling automated or agentic tasks without needing to be actively used.

Highlighting memory capacity and memory bandwidth as the key difference for on-device LLMs, Apple told The Indian Express that the M6 Mac Mini with up to 32GB unified memory would be enough to run a “nice” local LLM, while the M5 Pro Mac Mini with up to 64GB unified memory and more bandwidth could sustain larger local models. Both new Mac Mini variants offer up to 4× AI performance over their respective prior-generation models.