scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, October 24, 2020
Bihar polls

Apple and Netflix discussed acquiring Bond’s ‘No Time to Die’ movie for streaming

“The film’s release has been postponed until April 2021 in order to preserve the theatrical experience for moviegoers,” an MGM representative said.

By: Bloomberg | Updated: October 24, 2020 8:41:36 am
No Time to Die, No Time to Die release date, No Time to Die movie, james bond No Time to Die release date, No Time to Die netflix, No Time to Die appleNo Time to Die will be the fifth and final film in which Daniel Craig will don the role of James Bond. (Photo: Universal Pictures)

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Inc. held discussions with Apple Inc. and Netflix Inc. about taking its new James Bond film directly to streaming, according to people familiar with the situation, but the studio says it’s committed to a theatrical release.

The film, “No Time to Die,” could fetch hundreds of millions of dollars in a potential streaming sale, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the discussions were private. MGM declined to comment on any talks, but said the film “is not for sale.”

“The film’s release has been postponed until April 2021 in order to preserve the theatrical experience for moviegoers,” an MGM representative said.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Netflix and Apple declined to comment. Amazon Studios, another shopper for big-budget entertainment for its streaming service, said Friday that it’s not currently in talks to acquire the Bond film.

The MGM feature was originally scheduled to hit theaters in April 2020, but it was delayed until November after the Covid-19 pandemic forced theaters around the world to shut down. Even though cinemas have begun to reopen, consumers have been slow to return, and studios have been reluctant to release their biggest pictures. Earlier this month, “No Time to Die” was pushed back again until April 2021.

Nabbing the rights to “No Time to Die,” would have been a major coup for a streaming service and could have helped entice subscribers looking to watch the latest Bond movie. The Daniel Craig film, which cost about $250 million to produce, would be the most notable movie to switch to streaming due to the pandemic, though other films have taken a similar route.

Diwali Offers on Mobiles - Get Cashback Upto Rs. 3000 Bajaj finserv

Horror film “Antebellum” launched on premium home video in September, while “Mulan” debuted on Disney+ with a $30 charge. Apple also landed the movie “Greyhound” with Tom Hanks due to the pandemic. It debuted in July.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

oneplus 8t, oneplus 8t specs, oneplus 8t full specifications, oneplus 8t full specs, oneplus 8t price, oneplus 8t camera, oneplus 8t features, oneplus 8t specs, oneplus 8t camera specs, oneplus 8t 5g specs, oneplus 8t 5g specs, oneplus 8t design, oneplus 8t display
OnePlus 8T first look

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Oct 24: Latest News

Advertisement