Apple Music Voice Plan: What is it and how do you get it?

Apple recently held its second fall event of the year, where it announced new M1 Pro and M1 Max processors, all-new MacBook Pros and AirPods 3. Surprisingly, the tech giant also announced a lower-cost version of Apple Music called “Voice Plan during the high-profile event. Although it costs half the price of an individual Apple Music subscription, it still provides access to the music service’s entire catalogue of 90 million songs.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Apple Music Voice Plan.

What is Apple Music Voice Plan?

Well, the new Apple Music Voice Plan is a part of a new subscription tier in Apple Music. Under the plan, users will get access to the entire Apple Music catalog of 90 million tracks. The plan actually makes a lot of sense if you use Siri, Apple’s voice-based assistant, to play music on your HomePod, AirPods, or iPads. Subscribers can ask Siri to pull up playlists, songs and radio stations. If you want Spatial audio, you need to subscribe to the individual plan.

What’s the caveat?

While the Apple Music Voice Plan at Rs 49/month may seem tempting, but the only limitation is that users only use it with Siri and your voice. When you subscribe to the new Apple Music Voice Plan, there will be a dedicated section called “Just Ask Siri” within the app where subscribers learn how to interact with Apple Music through your voice commands. In fact, the Apple Music app has a slightly tweaked user interface just for ‘Voice Plan’ subscribers. So, for example, if you want to listen to Adele’s new single “Easy on Me”, rather than typing the name of the artist/song, you need to ask Siri to play the track. The idea is clearly to increase the usage of Siri.

How much do I have to pay for the “Voice Plan”?

In India, Apple Music Voice Plan costs Rs 49 per month. Apple Music typically costs Rs 99 per month for individuals or Rs 149 per month for families. A discounted plan for students is available at Rs 49 per month.

Where is the plan available?

The Apple Music Voice Plan will be available later this fall in 17 countries, including India, Australia, Austria, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand, Spain, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Is there a trial?

Yes. Apple will let nonsubscribers try a free 7-day trial of the Apple Music Voice Plan with no auto-renewal.

Which devices support the new Apple Music Voice Plan?

The Apple Music Voice Plan should work with any Apple device with Siri built-in. It works with the iPhone, iPad, AirPods, Mac, HomePod, Apple TV, and CarPlay.