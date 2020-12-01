Here’s how you can get an Apple Music subscription free for five months

How to get free Apple Music subscription

If you haven’t tried Apple Music, you can get the service with five-month free subscription thanks to a new promotional offer that the company is running. Apple already offers you a three-month of the free trial if you are a new customer. When the trial ends, customers are required to pay Rs 99 on a monthly basis or you can now get it at Rs 365 per month as part of the Apple One plan.

The new free subscription offer will last until January 17, 2021. This is not that the first time that the company has conducted this type of campaign. Last year in December, the Cupertino giant offered up to 6-months of free Apple Music subscription. The latest holiday offer was first spotted by 9to5Mac on Shazam’s App Store listing.

What is Shazam app used for?

In order to avail the offer, you just need to download Apple’s Shazam. In case you are unaware, this is an app that can identify the name of the songs in seconds by just listening to it. You also get the option to listen to that song and then add it to Apple Music or Spotify playlists. The app even shows you time-synced lyrics. It offers support for Dark theme as well.

Once you download the Shazam app on your iPhone or iPad, you then need to ask the app to identify a song. You can play any song on YouTube and tap the Shazam icon within the app. Once you do this, the app will show you an option to play the song on Apple Music.

You then just need to tap on it, and Shazam will give you up to five months of Apple Music subscription for free. However, note that this offer will be visible to those who have never used Apple’s streaming service before. Some of the users have also reported that Apple has also placed a banner in Shazam app’s settings section, where it is offering the Apple Music extended trial period.

Is the free Apple Music subscription available for everyone?

The offer is currently available to those Apple Music users who are based in India, Australia, Canada and the US and some other countries.

