Apple Music’s new ‘Sing’ mode turns your iPhone into a Karaoke machine

If you are an Apple Music subscriber, you will soon be able to use it as a Karaoke service to sing along with the music. Apple has officially announced that the Apple Music Sing feature will be available for Apple Music users which allows users to do a lot of new things like “take the lead, perform duets, sing backup, and more.”

Apple Music sing feature will be available for iPhone, iPad, and the new Apple TV starting in December across the world. Here are some of the prominent features of Apple Music sing that make it a great Karaoke platform.

If you have an Apple Music subscription, you can enjoy Apple Music sing for free. Do note that, Apple Music sing only works on iPhones with iOS 16 or the latest version and on iPads, it requires iPadOS 16.1 or the latest operating system.

*Adjust vocals: With Apple Music sing, users can adjust the vocal level and can sing along with the original artists.

*Real-time lyrics: Users can opt for animated large-font lyrics to sing along with the artist.

*Background vocals: Vocal lines sung simultaneously can also be animated independently from the main vocals

*Duet view: To make duet singing easier, Apple Music sing can show multiple vocalists on the opposite side to ease singing along.

With the official launch, there will be over 50 million dedicated companion playlists, tailormade for Apple Music sing. It is also good to note that Apple is not charging anything extra for the Apple Music sing service and it is being offered as a complementary feature for Apple Music subscribers.