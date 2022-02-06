Apple Music reduces free-trial period to one month

First-time users will no longer receive a three-month trial to music streaming app, Apple Music. According to a report by Macotakara, the company has slashed the trial period down to one month in all countries where the services are offered.

There are no changes to the pricing system though, where users will be required to pay the same recurring fee of Rs 99 per month (individual plan). The three-month trial period was enough to rival Spotify and other streaming giants, who offer two months of trial or less.

The change also does not affect the free six-month trial period that Apple offers on the purchase of limited-time products – for example, Beats, AirPods, and the HomePod mini. The company never officially announced a trial reduction, and there is no telling as to what motivated it. The change takes effect starting this week and for the first time since the company debuted it in 2015.

Xbox was recently under fire from the CMA (UK’s Competition and Markets Authority) for not being fully “transparent” regarding their online gaming subscription. The company will now be required to make official statements, each time a change is made to their service.

Apple has also not stated what would happen to current holders of the three-month trial, though under normal circumstances, those who applied for the plan before the change should remain unaffected.

The update could cause a lot of new subscribers to move on to different music streaming platforms once the trial period is over. But, knowing Apple, the company probably did enough research before making the change.