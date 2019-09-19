Apple Music now on Alexa devices in India: Here’s how to use

Apple Music is now available on Amazon Alexa in India. The entire library of Apple Music, which is around 50 million songs can be accessed on all Echo devices including Echo Dot, Echo Show 5, Echo, Echo Spot, Echo Plus, Echo Show, and Echo Input.

Apple Music can be played via voice commands with Alexa. A user can ask Alexa to play artists, albums, or even their favourite songs. The playlists made by Apple Music’s editors from around the world can be played as well. For instance, a user can ask for playlists for different activities, moods, and genres.

To start listening to songs from Apple Music, users will need to enable the Apple Music skill on smart speaker and link their account. This can be done by either the Skills Store in the Alexa app or via the Amazon website.

Amazon Echo users can also ask Alexa to stream expert-made radio stations, which cover local genres like Bollywood, Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi along with music from around the world, like Hip-Hop. To listen to global livestream within Apple Music, which also includes in-depth artist interviews, a user will need to ask Alexa to play Beats 1.

A user can give commands like, “Alexa, play music by Badshah on Apple Music,” or “Alexa, play Beats 1 radio on Apple Music.” In addition to India, Apple Music on Alexa is available in various countries like Austria, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Japan, New Zealand, Spain, United Kingdom, and United States.