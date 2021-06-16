Apple Music Lossless and Spatial Audio support coming soon to India

Apple has confirmed that Apple Music Lossless and Spatial Audio support will come to India soon. After a few users reached out to Apple on Twitter on the unavailability of lossless audio streaming and Spatial Audio with support for Dolby Atmos, the company said these featured would be coming soon to India. Just last week, both lossless audio and Spatial audio landed on Apple Music right after this year’s WWDC keynote. Unfortunately, these features didn’t land in India somehow.

Last month, Apple announced it would soon add lossless audio streaming and Spatial Audio with support for Dolby Atmos to its Apple Music subscription at no extra charge. Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos is a new format that will allow users to listen to selected tracks with a surround sound and 3D audio effects via iPhones, iPads, AirPods and HomePods. Spatial Audio will also come to Apple TV later this year. Apple is also bringing the Spatial Audio experience to FaceTime, its videoconferencing app.

Lossless audio streaming has also been introduced in Apple Music. The entire Apple Music catalog of 75+ million songs will support lossless audio. The lossless tier begins at CD quality — 16 bit at 44.1 kHz, and goes up to 24 bit at 48 kHz. Audiophiles can also opt for the high-resolution lossless that goes up to 24 bit at 192 kHz. But for that, you will need to use an external, USB digital-to-analog converter. Apple Music subscribers will be able to enable the new lossless option under Settings > Music > Audio quality.

@AppleSupport I am unable to see either spatial audio or lossless audio in my phone as I should. I am already on iOS 14.6 and an Apple Music subscriber in India. pic.twitter.com/Sb2PrgA2kQ — NSInvalidArgumentException (@MayurDhaka) June 9, 2021

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Both features now come as part of the standard Apple Music subscription. The move to bring spatial audio experience to Apple Music is a part of the strategy to expand the ecosystem. The tech giant is facing tough competition from Spotify and Amazon Music in the music streaming category.