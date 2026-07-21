Apple Music in iOS 27: 5 new features coming to your iPhone

Apple is set to roll out a host of new Apple Music features with iOS 27 this September, introducing a refreshed interface, smoother playback transitions, improved music discovery tools and larger Home Screen widgets.

While iOS 27 adds enhancements across apps like Wallet, Calendar, Notes and Maps, the update builds on recent changes to the streaming service, with new features designed to make listening more immersive, personalised, and easier to navigate across Apple devices.

These are already available on iOS 27 beta. Here are five new Apple Music features:

Landscape mode in Apple Music

Apple Music now supports landscape mode in iOS 27 beta, allowing users to enjoy a redesigned interface when their iPhone is used horizontally. Although the feature is expected to particularly benefit the upcoming iPhone Ultra, it will also work on other compatible iPhone models.