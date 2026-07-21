Apple Music in iOS 27: 5 new features coming to your iPhone

Apple is set to roll out a host of new Apple Music features with iOS 27 this September, introducing a refreshed interface, smoother playback transitions, improved music discovery tools and larger Home Screen widgets.
While iOS 27 adds enhancements across apps like Wallet, Calendar, Notes and Maps, the update builds on recent changes to the streaming service, with new features designed to make listening more immersive, personalised, and easier to navigate across Apple devices.
These are already available on iOS 27 beta. Here are five new Apple Music features:
Apple Music now supports landscape mode in iOS 27 beta, allowing users to enjoy a redesigned interface when their iPhone is used horizontally. Although the feature is expected to particularly benefit the upcoming iPhone Ultra, it will also work on other compatible iPhone models.
The new layout displays album artwork alongside playback controls, while song lyrics now appear alongside the artwork rather than replacing it, making it easier to follow along while the device is docked or charging.
Apple is expanding its AutoMix feature, first introduced in iOS 26, with improved song transitions in iOS 27 beta. According to Apple, the updated AutoMix delivers more immersive and engaging transitions between tracks.
The company is also extending AutoMix beyond the iPhone, with support coming to tvOS and HomePod, allowing users to enjoy seamless playback across more Apple devices.
Artist pages have received a visual refresh inspired by the design changes introduced for albums and playlists in iOS 26.4.
The updated pages now feature fullscreen colour backgrounds that complement the artist’s header image. Apple has also repositioned key controls for easier access while making featured music more prominent within the interface.
Apple is adding another automatically updated Made for You playlist called Friends.
Updated every Thursday, the playlist highlights songs currently being played by people you follow on Apple Music. Each track also indicates which friend is listening to it, offering another way to discover new music through your social circle.
iOS 27 introduces extra-large widgets, and Apple Music is among the first apps to support them.
Users can now add larger versions of three Apple Music widgets to their Home Screen or Today View:
The larger widgets display more content at a glance, making it easier to jump back into favourite songs or discover new music without opening the app.
Apple Music is available as a standalone subscription or as part of the Apple One bundle.