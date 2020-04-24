Surprise! Apple Music comes to Samsung Smart TVs

Apple Music comes to Samsung Smart TVs. (Image credit: Samsung ) Apple Music comes to Samsung Smart TVs. (Image credit: Samsung )

Samsung has become the first TV manufacturer to get the Apple Music app on its smart TV platform. If you own a Samsung smart TV from 2018 to today, you’ll get Apple Music for free. The music app, according to Samsung, is now available in over 100 countries on the company’s Smart TVs.

The integration of Apple Music into Samsung’s smart TVs platform means Apple Music subscribers can stream 60 million songs ad-free, watch music videos, and explore thousands of curated playlists. Besides access to a massive music library, Apple Music subscribers also get customized daily recommendations and access to Apple’s Beats 1 radio station, with exclusive shows by artists like Frank Ocean, Nicki Minaj, The Weeknd, DJ Khaled and Elton John. Subscribers also have access to new “At Home With Apple Music” content that includes new editorial playlists, group FaceTime chats with artists at home, artist interviews and playlists.

How to get Apple Music on your Samsung Smart TVs

To use Apple Music on your Samsung Smart TV, users need to download the app from the Samsung Smart TV App Store. After downloading the Apple Music app, users can sign in to an existing account with their Appl TV or sign up to subscribe to the music service from their TVs. Owners of Samsung Smart TVs who sign up for Apple Music get three months of free access. Apple Music costs Rs 99 a month for the individuals, Rs 149 a month for families and Rs 60 a month for students.

Apple opening up its services to rivals

Apple is known for tightly control its ecosystem, but the company is looking beyond its famous “walled garden.” As the sales of the iPhone slowing in many developed parts of the world, Apple CEO Tim Cook is betting on its service business. Opening up its services, such as iTunes and Apple Music to rivals, is a part of the long-term strategy.

In 2017, Apple brought its iTunes music player to Microsoft’s Windows App store. Later next year, Amazon said it would bring Apple Music to Echo smart speakers. Earlier last year, major TV makes like Sony and LG announced their new TVs will work with Apple’s AirPlay 2 which basically lets users beam videos from the iPhone to a TV.

The big surprise came in the form of iTunes coming to select Samsung’s smart TVs last year. This was followed by the arrival of the Apple TV app on Smart TVs from LG, Samsung, Sony, and Vizio.

