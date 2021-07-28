India city charts, monthly artiste showcases and more: How Apple Music is going local

Along with the launch of spatial and lossless audio in India, Apple Music has also started highlighting city-specific listings on its Charts feature as well as putting Indian artistes in the spotlight to aid local discovery.

The City Charts combines plays and additional signs of local popularity to rank the top 25 songs gaining momentum with local listeners. Aimed at highlighting local culture and individual music scenes of the cities, the feature is currently available for three Indian cities – Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru. These are updated daily and found on the Charts page, in Browse, Search and Siri. They can also be added to your Library, downloaded and shared with friends.

Often the charts also bring local artistes to the forefront of the conversation. Interestingly, this aligns with the Up Next Local Artist Program, a monthly initiative where’s Apple’s editorial team helps identify and showcase artistes. In India, KRSNA, Mali, Prabh Deep are amongst a growing list of artistes who have been showcased this way.

“The team at Apple Music has been behind us since day one, when we started with nothing and just had a vision to do things our way. They understood that vision and have extended their support wherever necessary,” says Prabh Deep. He says being a part of campaigns like ‘Up Next Local’ puts Indian artistes on the same footing as some of the biggest names across the world.

“It’s allowed me to expand my creative network as well my audience and has helped me evolve as an artiste. When you’re an artiste that’s going against the grain – it’s important for platforms such as Apple Music to provide avenues of support so that we keep pushing boundaries.”

Also aiding local artist discovery is ‘Hear It Here. First’, an editorial program where artistes release their music exclusively with Apple Music. Since October 2017, Apple has had over 85 such releases in India from artistes like Manas Jha, Dhyani, Sundog Project, Nigavithran, FuzzCulture.

Most of these curations and playlists come with a human touch. Around the world, Apple Music editors curate over 30,000 playlists spanning all genres of music, activities and moods. In India, the playlists are created in eight languages including Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Bengali, Marathi and Hindi. The Listen Now tab, however, is where editorial curation meets AI, giving listeners recommendations tailored to their taste.

Interestingly, the top five genres of music in India include Bollywood, Pop, Hip Hop/Rap, Indian Pop, Dance. And over half the users engage with the Lyrics functionality every month, prompting Apple to recently add the Lyrics sharing feature on social media, even as an audio snippet.

Apple Music is available on iPhone, iPad, iPod, Apple Watch, Apple TV, Mac, HomePod, and CarPlay. The streaming service can also be accessed on popular smart TVs, smart speakers, Android and Windows devices, and natively with a built-in app on select Porsche, Mercedes Benz and VW models, as well as online at music.apple.com. The subscription is available starting at Rs 99 per month in India.