Apple testing multiple frame designs, new camera setup for AI smart glasses: Report

Apple’s AI-integrated smart glasses, currently in the works, are likely to be launched in multiple frame styles and colour options later this year.

The iPhone-maker’s design team is testing at least four frame styles for the smart glasses that will be available in a range of finishes including black, ocean blue and light brown, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. The designs under consideration include a large rectangular frame similar to Ray-Ban Wayfarers, a slimmer rectangular style, a larger oval or circular design, and a smaller oval or circular option, Gurman wrote in the latest edition of his Power On newsletter.

In addition, Apple is reportedly looking to design the main body of the glasses out of a more durable and luxurious material such as acetate – instead of something more commonplace like plastic. Essentially, the Cupertino-based tech giant’s main goal appears to be creating an instantly recognisable design that sets its smart glasses apart in an increasingly competitive market.

While smart glasses adoption is still in nascent stages, a recent report by Counterpoint research said that the segment grew 139 per cent year-over-year (YoY) in the second half of 2025, compared with 2024. Much of that growth could be attributed to the surging popularity of Meta’s AI smart glasses lineup.

For Apple, however, the upcoming smart glasses seems to be part of its broader strategy to launch a slew of new AI-centric devices over the next few years. The Tim Cook-led company is also widely expected to launch its first-ever foldable iPhone sometime in September 2026. Other Apple products rumoured to be in the pipeline are AirPods with integrated cameras, a smart home display, and a wearable pendant with cameras.

Camera setup and functionality

Another potentially standout feature of Apple’s in-development smart glasses is reportedly a redesigned camera system. The company is exploring a camera setup with vertically oriented oval lenses with surrounding lights, as per Gurman. These cameras are expected to be used for capturing videos and photos via the smart glasses which will likely come with integrated microphones and speakers for answering phone calls, relaying notifications from your phone, playing music, etc.

Apple’s smart glasses will reportedly be integrated with a multimodal AI model, enabling features such as interacting with upgraded Siri and visual intelligence capabilities. To be sure, these glasses will not support augmented reality (AR) like the Meta Ray-Ban Display glasses. However, Apple is also said to be working on advanced AR glasses with integrated displays, though their launch could still be some way off.

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As for the AI-integrated smart glasses, Apple is planning to unveil them by the end of 2026 or sometime early next year, with shipments beginning by the end of 2027, according to Gurman.