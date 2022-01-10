Apple’s Mixed Reality Headset is coming, but it won’t talk about ‘metaverse’: Report

Apple’s Mixed Reality headset is supposed to come this year, but it looks like the iPhone-maker will not be harping about the metaverse when it launches the new product. This is according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman in his ‘Power On’ newsletter. Gurman notes that the ‘idea of a completely virtual world’ is “off-limits”. This is in contrast to the approach that Meta (formerly Facebook is taking) with an emphasis on metaverse.

Apple’s headset is supposed to combine virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR), and therefore is referred to as a mixed reality (MR) device. It will be meant for “bursts of gaming, communication and content consumption,” according to Gurman, and not something meant for all-day consumption.

Apple AR/VR headset: What we know so far

Bloomberg had earlier reported that the Apple MR headset will start at $2000 and it might be aimed at developers, at least in the early stages. The device could make an appearance at the annual worldwide developers conference (WWDC) in June. Apple analyst Ming Chi-Kuo had also noted that the device will support AR and VR and Apple will pack this with advanced sensors to track advanced hand gesture detection, as well as 3D sensors for face detection, tracking. Further, the technology is supposed to be more advanced than the one Apple uses for Face ID on iPhones, iPads.

Kuo had said that the headset will detect details of hand movements and ensure a “more vivid human-machine interface.” It will also include support fr eye-tracking, iris recognition, voice control, skin detection, facial expression detection, and spatial detection, according to the Apple analyst.

While several details have leaked about Apple’s MR headset, it should be noted that the product’s launch is not a given. The product has been delayed twice already. Apple could well delay it further, especially if it decides that the product needs more work. And this is not an unusual approach for Apple.

Still, it is interesting to note that Apple will avoid references to ‘metaverse’ when it shows off the new headset. Rival Meta has instead focused all its energies on the ‘metaverse’ and it is also expected to showcase a new headset with more advanced features than the ones on its existing Oculus Quest 2. Project Cambria as it is called will be revealed later this year, and it will have more advanced features for AR and VR, though Meta has not revealed too many details so far.