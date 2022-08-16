Apple might soon start showing ads in first-party apps

Last year, Apple introduced a new feature called App Tracking Transparency (ATT), which basically lets users decide if apps can track them other across other websites and apps. But soon after Apple launched ATT, many advertising companies including Facebook started complaining about their revenue taking a hit. This was a huge step forward for users who wanted more control over what and who they share data with.

That said, a report by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman now suggests that Apple is planning to expand its own advertising business. Currently, the tech giant shows ads in the App Store, News and Stocks apps on the iPad, iPhone and Mac. Apple also recently inserted ads inside TV+ for its Friday Night Baseball.

While the ads shown in the News and Stocks app are similar to what you would see on an ad-supported website, the App Store shows ads for actual apps. Even though ads on news websites are pretty common, it is pretty rare for a paid iOS service like News+ to still have ads.

Mark Gurman says that the Cupertino-based company will also be combining data from its other services in addition to the Apple account associated with the device to deliver personalized ads. While Apple will let users disable the ad personalisation feature, the system will still collect information like carrier identity, device type and the content you read.

Apple says that they do not need to show users the ATT pop-up when collecting data because the system “does not follow you across apps and websites owned by other companies.” And as if this wasn’t enough, the Cupertino-based tech giant will soon start showing ads in the Today tab in the App Store and even on third-party app download pages. The iPhone maker will also reportedly expand ads to apps like Maps, Books and Podcasts.