Apple might release macOS 10.15 Catalina on October 4

Apple might be releasing macOS 10.15 Catalina on October 4 according to the company’s Danish website. The company is yet to officially announce the release date for the update via its formal channels.

Advertising

The company seems to have mistakenly put the date up on its official website, as it has now removed the page. However, looking at the internet cache, the page is still showing up. On the page, we were able to see that the company will make the Mac version of Apple Arcade available on the app store on October 4.

Apple Arcade for Mac was supposed to debut with the macOS Catalina update. To recall, it went live for other Apple devices with iOS 13, iPadOS and tvOS 13.

As of now, the updated website states that macOS Catalina will release sometime later in the month of October.

Advertising

Also Read: Apple macOS Catalina launched: List of all compatible devices to get the update

As the company is yet to officially reveal the release date for the operating system, we urge you to take this new with a pinch of salt.

Apple with its macOS Catalina will bring a number of changes to the platform. These will include the expansion of cross platform apps, a new ‘Find My’ app, new and redesigned apps, removal of iTunes, a new RealityKit feature, the Sidecar feature and much more.