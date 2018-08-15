Apple might be working on custom health and biometric chipset: Report

The new chip could also help universalise the technology for all Apple products including the Apple Watch, iPhone, and MacBooks. (Image: Reuters) The new chip could also help universalise the technology for all Apple products including the Apple Watch, iPhone, and MacBooks. (Image: Reuters)

Apple is reportedly working on a custom chip dedicated to processing health and biometric data. According to a report by CNBC, Apple has posted new job listings that suggest that the company is likely developing a custom chip responsible for processing health and biometric data, while at the same time improving battery efficiency.

The first job listing states that the company is looking for sensor and digital ASIC architects which will help in developing ASICs for new sensors and sensing systems that the company is currently working on. The second one states that the company is looking for engineers to help in the development of health, wellness, and fitness sensors. Both the job listings have already been removed from Apple’s website.

It isn’t clear yet if Apple is currently looking to integrate better tracking modules into existing chips or is altogether looking to develop a new custom chip which will be a constant in each of its devices.

Apple’s current custom A11 Bionic chip, which comes with an integrated Neural Engine, helps increase the speed and efficiency of artificial intelligence tasks like FaceID. This new dedicated health chip will help increase the speed and efficiency of performing tasks such as BP and heart rate monitoring. It could also help universalise the technology for all Apple products, including the Apple Watch, iPhone, and MacBooks.

