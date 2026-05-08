Apple, Meta warn Canadian bill could force them to weaken encryption

It is part of a broader push by governments to expand lawful access to encrypted data, a move tech companies say risks weakening user security.(Image: Reuters)

Apple and Meta have publicly opposed a Canadian bill that the companies say could require them to break the encryption of their devices and services if passed. Bill C-22 was proposed by Canada’s ruling Liberal Party, which gained a parliamentary majority last month and is currently being debated in ⁠the House ​of Commons. Canadian law enforcement officials say the bill would help them investigate security threats earlier and act more quickly.

It is part of a broader push by governments to expand lawful access to encrypted data, a move tech companies say risks weakening user security. The Canadian bill contains provisions that, depending on ​how they ​are implemented, could be similar to a UK data ⁠access provision order sent to Apple last year. That order prompted Apple to withdraw a feature allowing users to store data in its cloud with end-to-end encryption. U.S. ‌officials later said Britain had dropped the request after the U.S. director of national intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, raised concerns it could violate a cloud data treaty.