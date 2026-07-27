Apple may take on Meta, Google with AI glasses early next year

The new Apple glasses would feature a camera, microphone and speakers, similar to Meta's popular Ray-Ban glasses.

Written by: Anuj Bhatia
4 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jul 27, 2026 09:29 AM IST
Apple smart glassesApple is developing its own version of smart glasses, possibly to be released next year. Image used for representational purposes only. (AI-generated image: Google Gemini)
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Apple plans to debut its artificial intelligence-powered smart glasses during its developer conference in June next year, Bloomberg reports.

The iPhone maker is “currently aiming” to introduce the new glasses to developers for the first time at the event, which suggests the device could hit the market, in time for the holiday shopping season.

Cupertino has been working on smart glasses for years, but the division responsible for the device has undergone several internal changes. Earlier reports suggested that Apple planned to release the glasses sometime this year, but the timeline now appears to have been pushed back due to privacy-related concerns.

Privacy-focused glasses

Apple has made internal changes to both the hardware and software to address privacy issues that critics have long associated with smart glasses. The company is reportedly testing a version of the glasses without cameras. However, it is also considering a software-based approach that includes a full camera system while disabling the ability to capture photos or record videos. Under this approach, the cameras would be used solely to perceive the user’s surroundings and feed that data into AI-powered features. Apple may also be using the same technology in the upcoming AirPods.

Clearly, Apple does not want to take the same route as Meta. Its smart glasses have raised significant privacy concerns. Because Meta’s AI glasses look like regular sunglasses or prescription frames, they can be difficult to identify. Users can make phone calls, follow maps, and interact with AI assistants completely hands-free. The controversial feature, however, is the built-in camera, which can capture photos and record videos. There have been multiple instances of people being secretly filmed and having those recordings posted online without their consent.

The question to be asked is: Can Apple design smart glasses that aren’t a constant privacy threat? Only time will tell.

Also read | Meta steps up its efforts to make smart glasses the next major computing platform at Connect event
Meta glasses Meta is the leading player in the AI smart glasses category at present. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)

Apple’s AI glasses will follow Meta’s strategy

The new Apple glasses are expected to feature a camera, microphone, and speakers, similar to Meta’s AI glasses, while also providing access to the Siri voice assistant. This would put Apple’s AI glasses in direct competition with Meta’s AI glasses. Meta’s glasses are currently the most popular in the market, accounting for an estimated 80 per cent of global AI or smart glasses sales. The company gained an early advantage by entering the market before its rivals, and that bet appears to have paid off, making Meta the first major tech company to launch a mainstream AI-powered smart glasses product in recent years. Developed in partnership with EssilorLuxottica, the glasses also benefit from the iconic design of Ray-Ban frames. Internationally, Meta’s AI glasses are priced upwards of $299 (or approx Rs 28,764).

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Samsung Samsung is gearing up to launch its first smart glasses later this year. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)

Tech industry bets on a new wave of smart glasses

Apple isn’t the only company betting on smart glasses, a product category that many believe has the potential to become as big as smartphones over the next decade. Snap has said it will launch a new version of its smart glasses, called Specs, later this year.  Snap’s glasses will focus on augmented reality (AR) technology but come at a higher price of $2195 (or approx Rs 211, 165)  Google, too, is looking to re-enter the smart glasses market more than a decade after the failure of Google Glass. The company withdrew the device from the consumer market within two years of its launch after the expensive gadget faced widespread criticism over privacy concerns. Google is now working with Samsung  to launch a new pair of AI-powered smart glasses later this year.

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Anuj Bhatia
Anuj Bhatia

Anuj Bhatia is an Assistant Editor at indianexpress.com with a career spanning over a decade. Active in the domain since 2011, he has established himself as a distinct voice in tech journalism, specializing in long-form narratives that bridge the gap between complex innovation and consumer lifestyle. Experience & Career: Anuj has been a key contributor to The Indian Express since late 2016. Prior to his current tenure, he served as a Senior Tech Writer at My Mobile magazine and held a role as a reviewer and tech writer at Gizbot. His professional trajectory reflects a rigorous commitment to technology reporting, backed by a postgraduate degree from Banaras Hindu University. Expertise & Focus Areas: Anuj’s reporting covers the spectrum of personal technology, characterized by a unique blend of modern analysis and historical context. His key focus areas include: Core Technology: Comprehensive coverage of smartphones, personal computers, apps, and lifestyle tech. Deep-Dive Narratives: Specializes in composing longer-form feature articles and explainers that explore the intersection of history, technology, and popular culture. Global & Local Scope: Reports extensively on major international product launches from industry titans like Apple and Google, while simultaneously covering the ecosystem of indie and home-grown tech startups. Niche Interests: A dedicated focus on vintage technology and retro gaming, offering readers a nostalgic yet analytical perspective on the evolution of tech. Authoritativeness & Trust Anuj is a trusted voice in the industry, recognized for his ability to de-jargonize trending topics and provide context to rapid technological advancements. His authority is reinforced by his on-ground presence at major international tech conferences and his nuanced approach to product reviews. By balancing coverage of the world's most valuable tech brands with emerging startups, he offers a holistic and objective view of the global technology landscape. Find all stories by Anuj Bhatia here. You can find Anuj on Linkedin. ... Read More

 

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