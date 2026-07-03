Apple may launch 16 new products by end of 2026: Here’s a look at upcoming devices

Apple is reportedly preparing one of its busiest product lineups in recent years, with as many as 16 new devices expected to debut by the end of 2026. Following the arrival of the revamped Siri in beta, several products that were reportedly delayed until Apple’s next-generation AI assistant was ready are now expected to launch over the coming months.
According to a report by MacRumors and tipsters, citing recent supply chain reports and Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple’s roadmap includes new iPhones, Apple Watches, Macs, iPads and smart home devices.
The biggest addition could be Apple’s long-rumoured foldable iPhone Ultra, which is expected to feature a 7.7-inch inner folding display and a 5.3-inch external screen. The device is also rumoured to replace Face ID with a Touch ID-enabled power button and support enhanced multitasking features in iOS 27.
Apple is also expected to unveil the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, powered by the new A20 Pro chip. Other rumoured upgrades include a smaller Dynamic Island, improved Camera Control button, variable aperture camera technology, Apple’s next-generation C2 modem and support for satellite-based 5G web browsing.
The Apple Watch Series 12 and Apple Watch Ultra 4 are expected to receive faster processors, with rumours also pointing to possible Touch ID integration and additional health sensors. Satellite features could also expand to support Apple Maps and satellite photo sharing.
Apple’s entry-level iPad is tipped to receive an A18 or A19 chip with Apple Intelligence support, while the iPad mini may gain an OLED display, a newer processor, improved speakers and enhanced water resistance.
Apple is also preparing several Mac updates. The Mac Studio, Mac mini and iMac are all expected to move to M5-series processors later this year. Bloomberg also reports that Apple plans to introduce a refreshed 14-inch MacBook Pro featuring the new M6 chip.
Looking slightly further ahead, Apple is reportedly working on a redesigned MacBook Ultra, expected to arrive in late 2026 or early 2027. The premium laptop is rumoured to feature an OLED touchscreen display, a thinner chassis, Dynamic Island and M5 Pro or M5 Max chips.
Apple’s smart home ambitions are also expected to expand. A new Home Hub is rumoured to feature a 6-inch to 7-inch square display, an A18 chip, Apple Intelligence support, FaceTime capabilities and a redesigned Siri experience. The device is expected to work as a central smart home controller and can reportedly be placed on a tabletop or mounted on a wall.
Apple is also said to be preparing refreshed versions of the Apple TV, HomePod, and HomePod mini, with faster chips, Wi-Fi 7 support, improved Siri integration and enhanced audio performance.
While Apple has yet to officially confirm these products, the company is expected to announce many of them across its traditional autumn hardware events, with a few launches potentially extending into early 2027.