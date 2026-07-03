Apple may launch 16 new products by end of 2026: Here’s a look at upcoming devices

Apple is reportedly preparing one of its busiest product lineups in recent years, with as many as 16 new devices expected to debut by the end of 2026. Following the arrival of the revamped Siri in beta, several products that were reportedly delayed until Apple’s next-generation AI assistant was ready are now expected to launch over the coming months.

According to a report by MacRumors and tipsters, citing recent supply chain reports and Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple’s roadmap includes new iPhones, Apple Watches, Macs, iPads and smart home devices.

Foldable iPhone Ultra leads the lineup

The biggest addition could be Apple’s long-rumoured foldable iPhone Ultra, which is expected to feature a 7.7-inch inner folding display and a 5.3-inch external screen. The device is also rumoured to replace Face ID with a Touch ID-enabled power button and support enhanced multitasking features in iOS 27.