Apple may add Samsung-made foldable OLED display to iPhone lineup: Report

A concept image of a foldable smartphone. Apple’s first foldable iPhone could be among the biggest beneficiaries of the company’s expanded OLED strategy in 2026. (File photo)

Apple’s 2026 product lineup could rely entirely on Samsung Display makers, according to a new report claiming that Samsung Display and LG Display have secured all OLED panel orders for the company’s upcoming devices.

The report suggests that Chinese display manufacturer BOE has been excluded from Apple’s next-generation OLED supply chain after quality issues reportedly affected shipments for last year’s iPhone 17 Pro panels. While BOE resumed deliveries earlier this year, Apple appears to have shifted its focus back to its long-time South Korean partners.

According to reports from 9to5Mac, Samsung Display and LG Display have already started mass production of OLED panels for several Apple products expected to launch in the second half of 2026.