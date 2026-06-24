Apple may add Samsung-made foldable OLED display to iPhone lineup: Report

Apple’s 2026 product lineup could rely entirely on Samsung Display makers, according to a new report claiming that Samsung Display and LG Display have secured all OLED panel orders for the company’s upcoming devices.
The report suggests that Chinese display manufacturer BOE has been excluded from Apple’s next-generation OLED supply chain after quality issues reportedly affected shipments for last year’s iPhone 17 Pro panels. While BOE resumed deliveries earlier this year, Apple appears to have shifted its focus back to its long-time South Korean partners.
According to reports from 9to5Mac, Samsung Display and LG Display have already started mass production of OLED panels for several Apple products expected to launch in the second half of 2026.
Samsung Display is expected to play a particularly important role. The company will reportedly be the exclusive supplier of OLED panels for the upcoming iPad mini, Apple’s long-rumoured foldable iPhone, and the first OLED-equipped MacBook Pro models. Production of MacBook Pro OLED panels is expected to begin next month when Samsung’s new 8.6-generation OLED production line becomes operational.
The foldable iPhone alone is said to account for around 10 million panel orders, while Samsung is also expected to provide approximately 2 million OLED displays for the next-generation iPad mini.
Meanwhile, LG Display is expected to remain Apple’s exclusive supplier for the Apple Watch Series 12, producing around 34 million OLED panels for the wearable. Both Samsung and LG will reportedly share production duties for the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, with combined orders estimated at roughly 90 million displays.
The report also highlights Apple’s growing dependence on South Korea’s display industry. Apple is already one of the largest customers for both Samsung Display and LG Display. Recent company filings suggest that a significant portion of each supplier’s revenue comes from Apple-related business.
Beyond supply chain shifts, Apple’s 2026 display strategy is expected to introduce new technologies as well. Reports indicate that the iPhone 18 Pro lineup may adopt LTPO+ OLED panels, which could improve power efficiency, refresh rate control, and responsiveness, particularly in low-light environments.
The move also aligns with Apple’s broader transition toward OLED technology across its product portfolio. Following the adoption of OLED displays in iPhones, Apple Watches, and iPads, OLED MacBook Pro models are widely expected to become the next major step in that transition.
If the reports prove accurate, 2026 could mark Apple’s most ambitious OLED rollout yet — while further strengthening Samsung and LG’s dominance in the premium display market.