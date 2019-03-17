Apple’s March 25 event preview: Netflix-style video streaming service, AirPods 2 and more

Apple events have always created hype before the big reveal, and its March 25 event is no different. The launch event is being held at the Steve Jobs theater at Apple Park in Cupertino, California.

A lot of new announcements are expected, but all eyes are on Apple’s video streaming service which will take on the likes of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Hulu. The event’s tagline (which gives some clues about the event’s theme) is “it’s showtime.” This indicates that Apple will most likely debut its video streaming service, which is said to offer original content, plus movies and TV shows from third-parties.

There are also whispers of news and magazine subscription service, AirPods 2 and even new iPads. Here’s everything we expect to see at Apple’s much-hyped March 25 event.

Netflix-style video streaming service

The iPhone maker has been rumoured to be working on a video streaming service for a while now. We’ve already heard reports that Apple has set aside $1 billion to develop original content in 2018, with more than a dozen shows in the pipeline. Some of the original shows include a reboot of Stephen Spielberg’s Amazing Stories, Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon will star in a series about a fictional morning TV show, a multiyear deal with Oprah Winfrey to make original programs and the list goes on.

However, don’t expect the original content to be made available immediately. In fact, it’s being said that Apple’s original shows will hit the platform no earlier than the fall, or possibly even later. Apple’s has reportedly struck deals with Starz and Showtime for redistribution of their content, but no such deals have been made with HBO, which has a portfolio of blockbuster TV shows such as Game of Thrones.

It remains unclear how Apple will charge for its video streaming service. Will the service be free for Apple users? Will it follow the mode of Netflix? Hopefully, we all get to know all this on March 25.

A news subscription service

Like a video streaming service, Apple is rumoured to working on a subscription service for news and magazines. The new service, dubbed “Netflix for news”, will be launched as part of the existing Apple News app. The service is believed to offer news and digital magazines all rolled into one package for $10 a month. Apple reportedly wants to keep 50 per cent of the revenue from this service, with the remaining 50 percent being split between the different news publishers. This could be changed, as the WSJ report says the negotiation talks are still ongoing due to publishers’ reluctance to agree with Apple’s terms.

A subscription service for video games

According to Cheddar, Apple is working on a subscription-based service for games and may partner with third-party developers as a video game publisher. The report claims the new service “would function like Netflix for games, allowing users who pay a subscription fee to access a bundled list of titles.” No details are available about the nature of the service, or what kinds of games would be included.

Apple Credit Card

Apple will probably show a credit card made in collaboration with Goldman Sachs at its March 25 event. WSJ claims Apple and Goldman Sachs are working on a joint credit card that will be deeply integrated with the Apple Pay wallet. Later, a Bloomberg report claimed that Apple could preview the credit card for the iPhone later this month. While exact details are unclear, the card is said to work the Apple Pay app on the iPhone to help users set their spending goals, manage their balances, etc.

AirPods 2

Apple is certainly working on the second-generation AirPods, and the launch could happen on March 25. Not just the new AirPods sound better than the original version, they are expected to come in a new colour shade – Black. The wireless earbuds are said to improve in-ear grip and will also include a wireless charging case.

iPad 7, iPad Mini 5 and iPod Touch 7th gen

Apple will likely launch the iPad Mini 5, iPad 7 and iPod 7th generation devices at its March 25 event. However, we wouldn’t be at all surprised if Apple brings minimal changes to the new iPads. But don’t expect any major changes on the design front. Most likely, the new tablets (including the iPod Touch 7th gen) will certainly get improved processor and other internal improvements. There will be the Lightning port instead of a USB Type-C port on the bottom of the tablets. Much the same applies to the iPod 7th gen. It’s also certain that Apple won’t mention either of the devices at the main show.