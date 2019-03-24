Apple March 25 event date, India time, expectations, products: All you need to know

Apple March Event 2019 Date, India Time, Venue: Apple is hosting the first event of this year on March 25, 2019, at the Steve Jobs Theatre in Cupertino. With the tagline “It’s show time”, the Apple event might focus mainly on its video streaming service along with an updated news service.

Apple has already rolled out updated iPad mini, a new 10.5-inch iPad Air, new iMacs and AirPods 2 before the March 25 event. So, the event is expected to focus mainly on the software part. Here is a preview of the Apple event.

Apple event: Date, venue, India time and how to watch

As already mentioned, the Apple event is being held at the Steve Jobs Theatre in Cupertino. It will kick off tomorrow on March 25, at 10:00 am PT (Pacific Time), which translates to 10:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Apple will be holding livestream of the event on its website. Those who want to watch the livestream can go to apple.com/apple-events to watch the special event.

Apple event: What to expect

Video streaming: The Apple event is expected to introduce Apple’s video streaming service that would be an upgraded version of its TV app and also focus on original content as well. Some reports suggest that Apple is planning to integrate third-party subscriptions directly into the TV app including Starz, Showtime, CBS, Viacom, HBO and more. Netflix and Hulu have refused to be a part of Apple’s video streaming service.

Apple has been working on original TV shows starring celebrities like Jennifer Aniston, Steve Carell, Jennifer Garner, who have been invited to the event.

Apple news service: Apple might introduce a subscription-based news and magazines service that would give Apple news users unlimited access to content from paywalled sites like The Wall Street Journal. The price of the subscription is expected to be $9.99 per month. Prominent publishers like the New York Times and Washington Post have not signed up for the deal due to terms that ask for as much as half of subscription revenues.

iOS 12.2: Apple is expected to announce the iOS 12.2, which is being tested in beta right now. The update might include access to the new Apple news subscription service, along with other new features. Reportedly, the new software has been pre-installed on the new iPads that were released a few days ago.

Apple Pay/Credit Card: Apple might preview new Apple Pay features and might introduce the co-branded credit card with Goldman Sachs. Apple is also expected to include an update to its Wallet app in iOS 12.2.

Hardware: Apple has already unveiled most of the anticipated hardware update before the launch event. However, it may introduce the pending hardware update to the iPod touch.