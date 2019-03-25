Apple March Event 2019 Live Updates: New video streaming service, game subscription expected

Apple March Event 2019 Live Updates: Apple is hosting a special event today to announce that is expected to be a new streaming service to take on the likes of Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. An Apple gaming subscription service that will compete with Steam and Google’s Stadia could be unveiled as well.

The event will be held at the Steve Jobs Theatre at the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California. Apple’s keynote starts at 10:00 am PT (Pacific Time), which is 10:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Apple will live stream the event on its website as well, which can be watched on an Apple device or a Windows 10 device with Edge browser.