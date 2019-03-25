Apple March Event 2019 Live Updates: New video streaming service, game subscription expectedhttps://indianexpress.com/article/technology/tech-news-technology/apple-march-25-event-2019-live-updates-5642228/
Apple March Event 2019 Live Updates: New video streaming service, game subscription expected
Apple Keynote March Event 2018 Live Streaming Updates: Apple is expected to launch its new video streaming service at today's event. A new game subscription as well as Apple credit card in partnership with Goldman Sachs are speculated as well.
Apple March Event 2019 Live Updates: Apple is hosting a special event today to announce that is expected to be a new streaming service to take on the likes of Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. An Apple gaming subscription service that will compete with Steam and Google’s Stadia could be unveiled as well.
The event will be held at the Steve Jobs Theatre at the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California. Apple’s keynote starts at 10:00 am PT (Pacific Time), which is 10:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).
Apple will live stream the event on its website as well, which can be watched on an Apple device or a Windows 10 device with Edge browser.
Apple March 25 event: What to expect
Apple is expected to launch its own video streamign service, which will have original shows as well. In addition, a new gaming subscription is also speculated. Reports also suggest a subscription-based news and magazines service along with a new Apple Pay features like co-branded credit card with Goldman Sachs.
Apple March 25 event: India timings, how to watch livestream
Apple's March 25 event will be held at the Steve Jobs Theatre in Cupertino, California starting at 10 AM PT (Pacific Time). In India, it translates to 10: 30 PM on March 25. Apple will also livestream the event on its website, which can be watched on Apple devices as well as Edge browser on Windows.
Apple's video streaming service, which will be an upgraded version of its TV app, will offer original shows as well. Reports hint at third-party subscriptions directly into TV app including Starz, Showtime, CBS, Viacom, HBO and more. Apple is said to be working with celebrities like Jennifer Aniston, Steve Carell, Jennifer Garner for its TV shows.
According to a Bloomberg report, there could be a monthly games subscription as well, which will bundle paid games from different developers. Apple's games subscription will not be cloud-based like Google's Stadia and will be available for iPhone, iPad users for a monthly fee.
