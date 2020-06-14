Apple Maps brings this helpful feature for Indian users

Apple Maps brings this helpful feature for users in India Apple Maps brings this helpful feature for users in India

Apple Maps is leaving no stones unturned to match up to Google Maps in India. Apple Maps has introduced a new “Nearby” feature for users in India just like Google Maps. The latter has been offering Nearby feature for a few years now. The new Nearby feature makes it easy for Apple Maps users to find nearby grocery stores, hospitals, medical stores, and more.

Besides India, Apple rolled out the Nearby feature to 30 other countries including Argentina, Belgium, Brazil, Croatia, Czech Republic, El Salvador, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Macau, Mexico, Montserrat, New Zealand, Norway, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Republic of Korea, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey and Vietnam.

Google has been providing Nearby feature in Maps for a very long time. With the feature coming to Apple Maps it comes closer to Google Maps.

With the Nearby feature coming in Apple Maps users will be now able to check nearby grocery store, restaurants, food delivery, railway station, medical shops, hospitals, urgent care, pizza shop, banks and ATMs and Shopping Mall. On clicking a grocery story, Maps will show the direction of the store.

For instance, if you click on Pizza option Maps will show nearby Pizza shop. On clicking one shop you will be able to see the rating customers have given to the shop and also the direction to reach there. To use the Nearby feature just open Apple Maps and tap on the search bar and scroll down.

The feature according to apple.com is currently available to iOS as well as iPadOS.

Apple Maps has also rolled out its Turn-by-turn navigation in many countries including Aland Islands, Anguilla, Aruba, Bahamas, Bermuda, Bonaire, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Chile, China, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Greece, Grenada, Haiti, Jamaica, Martinique, Montserrat, Palestinian Territories, St. Barth, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Turks and Caicos Islands and Uruguay. The feature is available in India for a very long time.

