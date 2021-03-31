Apple Maps will show Covid-19 travel guidances at airports

Apple’s native Maps app will now display travel guidance information provided by Airports Council International (ACI) for iPhone, iPad and Mac users. ACI on March 30 announced that its world airport COVID-19 health measures data including over 300 airports will now be displayed in Apple Maps. This move has been taken to make airport health guidance more accessible to make travel safer during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Indian airports covered under this include Bangalore’s Kempegowda International Airport, Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport and Chandigarh Airport.

iPhone, iPad and Mac users can access the data by simply searching for the airport in Apple Maps. On searching Indira Gandhi International Airport, below the directions, the guidelines say, “At this airport passengers are required to wear face coverings and practice social distancing. Passengers may also be required to quarantine on arrival, complete a health declaration form before traveling, and pass a health test or screening. Only passengers and authorized personnel may enter any part of the airport.”

There is also a link below the test to visit the airport’s Covid-19 page to get more details. ACI says that they use information collected from ACI’s web-based Health Measures Portal to present new health-related measures implemented at airports to counter Covid-19. ACI also says that detailed information about the health measures at airports around the world can be accessed via its Check & Fly app which is available on both iOS and Android.

“The recovery of air travel will rely on passenger confidence in the industry’s focus on their health and welfare,” Luis Felipe de Oliveira, ACI World Director General said. “Having this information displayed in Apple Maps will help to make this crucial data much more broadly accessible to passengers. This will help passengers to plan their journeys and be reassured that their health and safety remains a priority for the industry as we all work towards a sustained return to operations and global connectivity. Collaboration remains key to a globally coordinated recovery and we are grateful to our members for the partnership we have forged to deliver this important tool that will contribute to the rebuilding of passenger confidence in air travel.”