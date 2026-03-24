Apple Maps could follow Google Maps with in-app ads

Apple may soon introduce advertisements into its Apple Maps service, a move that could change how users interact with the app. According to recent reports, the company is preparing to roll out ads later this year, with a possible announcement expected as early as this month.
If the plan moves forward, ads could begin appearing in the iOS Maps app by the summer. This would mark a major shift for Apple Maps, which has so far remained free of in-app advertising.
Under this system, businesses could bid to have their ads included in the search results. For instance, if people search for restaurants, shops, or bars, those businesses could be included in the search results page. These would be tied to specific search terms, similar to how ads are displayed on other platforms.
The idea is not entirely new. Google has been showing ads in Google Maps, and Bing Maps offers business advertising as well. It appears that Apple is exploring this as a way to gain from a business opportunity that has already been validated.
By including ads, Apple is looking to gain from a new business opportunity. As more users find their way and discover new locations using Maps, this is likely to be a new business opportunity for the company.
It appears the company has been considering this for quite some time.
Finding the right balance between growth and user experience
Apple Maps has come a long way, and the company has added new features to the service. Integration with the MICHELIN Guide and Golf Digest, as well as updates to traffic and commutes, has increased the service’s appeal.
The addition of ads, however, is likely to affect the user experience, and it is unclear how the company will maintain its focus on user privacy.
If an official announcement comes, users may get a clearer picture of how ads will be introduced and how they might affect one of Apple’s most widely used services.