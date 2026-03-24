Apple Maps could follow Google Maps with in-app ads

Apple may soon introduce advertisements into its Apple Maps service, a move that could change how users interact with the app. According to recent reports, the company is preparing to roll out ads later this year, with a possible announcement expected as early as this month.

If the plan moves forward, ads could begin appearing in the iOS Maps app by the summer. This would mark a major shift for Apple Maps, which has so far remained free of in-app advertising.

How ads could work

Under this system, businesses could bid to have their ads included in the search results. For instance, if people search for restaurants, shops, or bars, those businesses could be included in the search results page. These would be tied to specific search terms, similar to how ads are displayed on other platforms.