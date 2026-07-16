Apple Maps ads to ban home services, crypto ATMs as ad rollout nears

Apple has quietly revealed the advertising policies for its upcoming Maps ads platform, showing it plans a more curated approach than Google by banning several business categories, including home services, from placing ads.
The company has not announced an official launch date for Maps ads beyond saying they will arrive this summer in the US and Canada. However, newly published advertiser documentation and Maps-specific advertising policies suggest the rollout is nearing.
According to Apple’s updated Advertising Services policy, which took effect on July 14, businesses offering home services — including plumbing, electrical work, locksmith services, HVAC, pest control, roofing and general contracting — will not be allowed to advertise through Apple Maps.
The move marks a clear contrast with Google, where Local Services Ads have become one of its biggest advertising categories. Google’s platform allows these businesses to advertise, although companies must undergo extensive verification, background checks and periodic audits to remain eligible.
Apple’s decision suggests it wants Maps ads to focus primarily on businesses with physical storefronts that customers can visit, making advertisements blend more naturally with standard location listings rather than resembling traditional paid search results.
The company is also prohibiting other business categories, including cryptocurrency ATM operators and bail bond providers. Meanwhile, advertisements related to medical services will undergo individual review before approval.
The broader advertising policy also bans deceptive, misleading, or offensive content, as well as advertisements related to political campaigns, weapons, violence, controlled substances, and defamatory material.
Apple’s Maps ads are expected to appear differently from Google’s. Rather than displaying multiple sponsored listings, Apple plans to show only one sponsored business within Maps search results. Advertised locations will be identified by a blue halo around the map pin and clearly labelled as an advertisement in the Suggested Places list.
Privacy also remains a key part of Apple’s strategy. The company says information about which ads users interact with will remain on their device and will not be collected by Apple or shared with third parties.
The stricter policies indicate Apple is positioning Maps as a carefully controlled navigation platform rather than a search engine filled with paid listings. While the company could expand the list of eligible advertisers over time, its initial rollout appears focused on maintaining a cleaner search experience with limited commercial influence.
Apple has not commented on whether additional business categories will be allowed once Maps ads become more widely available.