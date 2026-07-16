Apple Maps ads to ban home services, crypto ATMs as ad rollout nears

Apple has published new advertising rules ahead of the launch of sponsored listings in Apple Maps.(Image credit: Apple)

Apple has quietly revealed the advertising policies for its upcoming Maps ads platform, showing it plans a more curated approach than Google by banning several business categories, including home services, from placing ads.

The company has not announced an official launch date for Maps ads beyond saying they will arrive this summer in the US and Canada. However, newly published advertiser documentation and Maps-specific advertising policies suggest the rollout is nearing.

According to Apple’s updated Advertising Services policy, which took effect on July 14, businesses offering home services — including plumbing, electrical work, locksmith services, HVAC, pest control, roofing and general contracting — will not be allowed to advertise through Apple Maps.