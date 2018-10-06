Apple blocks latest MacBook Pro and iMac Pro from third-party repairs: Report

The new T2 chip is integrated with the system management controller, image signal processor, audio controller, and SSD controller on the new MacBook Pro and iMac Pro models.

Apple is using proprietary diagnostic software to block third parties from repairing the 2018 MacBook Pro and the new iMac Pro with the new T2 chip inside them according to a report by MacRumors. The report citing an internal Apple document states that unauthorised repair of the devices will result in an “inoperative system” and an “incomplete repair” after the affected parts are replaced.

According to the report, the company’s Apple Service Toolkit 2 software, which is only available at Apple stores and Apple Authorized Service Providers, prevents repair of a number of parts. These parts include the display, logic board, Touch ID, keyboard, battery, trackpad, flash storage and speakers. This might be due to the advanced security features of the new T2 chip, which might become vulnerable after the device has been repaired by a third party.

The Apple Service Toolkit 2, according to a report by Vice, only works with an active connection to Apple’s cloud-based Global Service Exchange server with a valid Apple login. The new T2 chip is integrated with the system management controller, image signal processor, audio controller, and SSD controller on the new MacBook Pro and iMac Pro models.

