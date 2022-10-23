Apple macOS Ventura: Release date, top features, and supported Macs

Apple’s macOS Ventura will start rolling out on Monday, October 24, which is the same day that iPadOS 16.1 will be made available to iPad users. The update was first unveiled back in June this year at WWDC 2022 and comes with a host of new features including Stage Manager, Continuity Camera, and Handoff for FaceTime. Tagging along with these goodies is a major overhaul to the System Preferences app that not gives it a fresh look but a new name as well as System Settings.

Here’s everything you need to know about macOS Ventura.

macOS Ventura: Top features

Stage Manager

Stage Manager is a tool that automatically organises open apps and windows, arranging them into a single view so that you can focus on your main app. The current window is displayed prominently in the centre while other open windows appear on the left to aid quick switching between them. It works along with other windowing tools like Mission Control and Spaces.

Continuity Camera

A lot of people complain about the webcam quality on the MacBooks, and while we’ve seen improvements over the years, those are still no match for the selfie capabilities of the iPhones. Likely with that in mind, Apple bundled a new feature with Ventura that allows users to use their iPhone as a webcam. Macs will be able to automatically recognise and use the camera on an iPhone when it is nearby and will use features like Center Stage, Portrait mode, and a new Studio Light effect to enhance the footage.

Other updates to macOS

Another highlight feature is the fact that iMessage users can now edit and unsend messages on macOS, just the way they can on iOS. The Mail app has similarly been updated with the option to unsend emails. The Clock app from the iPhone and iPad is also now available on Mac to up your productivity levels. And Safari has been updated to support Passkeys — a more secure and easier way to sign in that does not involve the use of passwords.

The browser has also been updated with shared Tab Groups that allow users to share sites with their friends and family, letting them see what others are looking at in real-time. Users can also start a Messages conversation or FaceTime call right from Safari.

Spotlight gets an updated design aimed at making navigation easier. Users will now be able to find images in their photo library, across the system and on the web. They will also be able to search for their photos by location, people, scenes or objects using Live Text, which will let them search by scanning text inside images.

macOS Ventura: System requirements

Even if your old Mac is still up and running, it can’t necessarily handle macOS Ventura. If you have one of these Macs, though, you can download the new macOS update.

The following Macs can run macOS Ventura: