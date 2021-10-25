Apple macOS Monterey is now available: Here’s how to get it

Apple on Monday started rolling out macOS Monterey, the latest version of macOS. The update is the annual fall tradition that brings new features to Apple’s Mac notebooks and desktops. Apple revealed the first details of macOS Monterey during an online keynote address in June during its annual Worldwide Developers Conference.

Last week, the tech giant said the free software update will be available starting October 25 as it introduced the latest MacBook Pros during a virtual event at its headquarters in Cupertino, California.

Eligible Devices

macOS Monterey will be able to run on a number of Apple products, including some which were launched years ago. The update will be coming to the following machines, in addition to newer Macs and MacBooks.

iMac – Late 2015 and later

iMac Pro – 2017 and later

MacBook Air – Early 2015 and later

MacBook Pro – Early 2015 and later

Mac Pro – Late 2013 and later

Mac mini – Late 2014 and later

MacBook – Early 2016 and later

New features and changes

macOS Monterey will also include features like Universal Control, Shortcuts, AirPlay support and new features for Safari. Universal Control is perhaps the most interesting addition, letting users rely on a single mouse/trackpad and keyboard across two or three devices. These may be MacBooks, iMacs, or even iPads. The feature will allow seamless usage between the devices using a single input tool, and will also support file transfers between the systems.

With AirPlay to Mac, users will now be able to share their screen from an iPhone or iPad to a macOS Monterey-running device enabling sharing all kinds of content on the bigger screen. Apple’s Shortcuts app will also now come to Macs and allow users to set up quick automated specific actions.

Apple has also revamped its Safari browser, adding a new minimal tab design that shows the full address when you tap on the tab itself and then users can continue searching straight from there, as well as Tab Groups.

How to update to macOS Monterey?

You can update your macOS version by navigating to the menu button and choosing ‘About this Mac’. In the subsequent dialogue box, you can choose the ‘Software Update’ and macOS should begin searching for a new software update. If your device is eligible for the update and the update has begun rolling out, you should see an option to proceed here.