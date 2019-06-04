Apple macOS Catalina launched: List of all compatible device to get the update

Apple has just unveiled the latest version of its Mac operating system, dubbed macOS Catalina at its Worldwide Developer’s Conference (WWDC) 2019 event. To read more about the operating system’s features you can click here.

The macOS Catalina developer’s preview is already available for registered developers to download. The company will be making the public beta of the operating system available in June. And the update will roll out to everyone this fall.

The company has now updated its website to show a list of devices that will support the macOS Catalina update. Surprisingly, the company will support Macs ranging back to 2012.

According to Apple’s official website, the operating system will be made available to 2015 MacBook and later, 2012 iMac and later, 2012 MacBook Air and later, 2017 iMac Pro and later, 2012 MacBook Pro and later, 2013 Mac Pro and later, 2012 Mac mini and later.

Take note, the list remains quite similar to the macOS Mojave update list, with the exceptions of the mid-2010 and mid-2012 Mac Pro models. After the update is released to the public this fall, your Mac will show an update notification automatically to bring it up to the latest version. If the notification is not there, you can download and install it manually from the company’s App Store.

Apple’s new macOS Catalina brings a number of new features like the introduction of cross-platform apps, new Music and Podcasts app to replace iTunes, new ‘Find My’ app that clubs Apple’s Find My Friends and Find My Phone apps into one and a lot more.