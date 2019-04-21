Apple macOS 10.15 may get iOS features like Siri Shortcuts, Screen Time: Report

Apple has plans to bring popular iOS features, including Siri Shortcuts and Screen Time, to macOS, according to a report from 9to5Mac. Citing “people familiar with the development of macOS 10.15”, 9to5Mac’s Guilherme Rambo writes Apple will officially announce the next macOS update at WWC 2019 in June.

Siri Shortcuts, which was announced as part of iOS 12, allows users to make their own customised voice-activated actions for the apps you use often. Until now, the feature has been limited to iOS. But now, Apple wants to bring the Siri Shortcuts feature to macOS. However, the Shortcuts will only work with Marzipan apps. In case you’re not aware, Marzipan is an ongoing project to make the development of apps that work across both iOS and macOS.

Other than Siri Shortcuts, Apple is planning to bring Screen Time, which is an iOS-exclusive feature, to macOS. Screen Time essentially allows users to track their iPhone and iPad usage. The idea behind the Screen Time feature is to break down how much time the users spent looking at the device.

Rambo reports this feature will come to macOS 10.15. According to 9to5Mac, Screen Time on the Mac will work exactly just like it does on iOS. The report says Apple will add a panel in System Preferences that allows users to see how much time they have been spending on the Mac.

Apple is also rumoured to add a new Apple ID management panel to System Preferences that would improve the setup process of Family Sharing. Effects in iMessage for iOS such as confetti, lasers and fireworks, will also come to macOS.

Previous reports have claimed that macOS 10.15 will feature a redesigned Books app, separate apps for TV and Podcasts, as well as better integration with Apple Watch.