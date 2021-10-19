MacBook Pro (2021) FAQ: Next-gen ‘pro-level’ notebook explained and all your questions answered

Not one, but two high-end MacBook Pros were announced during Apple’s virtual event on Monday. The 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro notebooks not only feature thinner bezels and improved displays with a high refresh rate but also use Apple’s new in-house M1 Pro and M1 Max processors. The new MacBook Pros are specifically aimed at creative professionals and their price and features reflect that. With specs to rival the best Intel-powered Windows notebooks, the new MacBooks Pro has the potential to be the most powerful laptop on the market.

Below you’ll find 10 answers to 10 questions about the 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro.

What are all the differences between the 16-inch and 14-inch MacBook Pro models? Which one is the ideal size for me?

The new MacBook Pro comes in two sizes — 16 inches and, for the first time, a 14-inch model. While the 16-inch MacBook Pro should be seen as a replacement to the previous-generation 16-inch notebook running on an Intel processor, the 14-inch MBP is a new addition to the Mac family. Both MacBook Pro models are identical in design and features, except for different screen sizes and price points. The 14-inch model is obviously more compact than the 16-inch MacBook Pro.

What display technology does the new MacBook Pro use?

The 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros are the first Apple notebooks to use mini-LED screen technology, similar to the one Apple used for the current 12.9-inch iPad Pro. This new display technology is closer to what you get on OLED technology, resulting in better image contrast, and greater dynamic range. The new 16-inch model has a 16.2-inch active area with 7.7 million pixels, while the 14-inch model gives users a 14.2-inch active space with 5.9 million pixels. Both feature thinner borders on both the top and sides of the display. And for the first time, Apple is bringing its ProMotion technology to MacBook Pros, meaning the display provides an adaptive refresh rate of 120Hz.

I heard the new MacBook Pro has a notch. Is it true?

Yes, it’s true! Apple has added an iPhone-like notch to its new MacBook Pro. Apple says the notch is included for “more screen real estate than before.” Well, the notch contains the new laptop’s 1080p camera. Mind you, it does not feature Apple’s Face ID technology found on the iPhone. Which means it still uses a TouchID sensor located on the power button.

Does the new MacBook Pro still come with a touch bar?

No. Apple also finally ditched the Touch Bar and switched to a row of full-size function keys at the top of the keyboard. Previous-generation MacBook Pros featured the Touch Bar which has a very limited use case.

Is it true the new MacBook Pro has more connectivity ports?

Apple was criticised for taking away critical connectivity ports from its MacBook Pro a few years ago. But Apple has finally brought ports on its 2021 MacBook Pro. The new models include the HDMI port, SD card slot, a 3.5mm headphone jack, three Thunderbolt 4 ports, and a MagSafe charge, the connector that allows you to quickly plug in the laptop for charging. The new models are also the first MacBook Pros to support fast charging.

I heard the sound system on the new MacBook Pro is insane. Is it true?

While we haven’t tested the sound system on the new MacBook Pro yet, we do know that the new models feature a six-speaker sound system with two tweeters and four force-canceling woofers. And, of course, the new system also supports spatial audio, providing a theater-like experience.

What version of macOS is pre-installed on the MacBook Pro?

The new MacBook Pro models macOS Monterey, the latest version of macOS. The new Mac software update is due out October 25, and will run on all compatible Macs.

Tell me a bit more about the M1 Pro and M1 Max processors.

Perhaps the highlight of Monday’s event was the arrival of two new, more advanced variants of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and M1 Max. Both can feature 10 CPU cores — the Pro can have a 14- or 16-core GPU, while the Max has 24- and 32-core GPU options. Apple touts the M1 Pro offers up to 70 per cent faster CPU performance than M1 and up to 2x quicker GPU performance. The M1 Pro also delivers up to 200GB/s of memory bandwidth — nearly 3x the bandwidth of M1 — and supports up to 32GB of fast unified memory. Meanwhile, the M1 Max is marketed as “the world’s most powerful chip for a pro notebook. It has up to 400GB/s of memory bandwidth and 64GB of fast unified memory.

What about the battery life on the new MacBook Pro models?

Battery life has been dramatically improved on the new MacBook Pros. The 14-inch model brings up to 17 hours of video playback, while the 16-inch model gets up to 21 hours.

When can I buy the new MacBook Pro and at what price?

You can already order a new MacBook Pro, with the first orders shipping on Tuesday, October 26. The 14-inch MacBook Pro model starts at Rs 194,900, while the 16-inch model starts at Rs 239,900. You can configure the new MacBook Pro depending on your needs and requirements.