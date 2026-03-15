Apple MacBook Neo emerges as company’s most repairable laptop in more than a decade

Apple’s new MacBook Neo is powered by the A18 Pro smartphone chip and features a 13-inch Liquid Retina display. (Image Source: Apple)

Apple’s MacBook Neo, the laptop it announced last week that starts at $499 for students, is the most repairable laptop the company has released since 2014, according to an analysis released Friday by iFixit.

iFixit publishes repair guides and sells parts and tools for consumer electronic devices, but also provides ratings for how easy items are to fix and keep running. Laptop makers such as Dell Tech and ⁠Lenovo ​Group have used those ratings to improve the repairability of their products.

In the teardown published on Friday, iFixit found that Apple had made key changes from previous laptops, such as attaching the computer’s batteries and keyboard with screws rather than glue or rivets, ​and ​making it easy to swap out parts such ⁠as the device’s camera and fingerprint sensor.