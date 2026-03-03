MacBook Air and MacBook Pro unveiled with new M5 chips, higher storage and Wi-Fi 7

Apple has introduced updated MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models powered by its new M5 family of chips, bringing performance upgrades, expanded on-device AI capabilities, faster storage and support for Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6. Both lineups will be available for pre-order from March 4, with sales beginning March 11 in India and other markets.

The new MacBook Air is available in 13-inch and 15-inch sizes and runs on the M5 chip, which features a 10-core CPU and up to a 10-core GPU with a Neural Accelerator in each core. Apple claims the laptop delivers up to 4x faster AI task performance compared to the M4 version and up to 9.5x faster performance than M1-based models.

It now comes with 512GB of storage as standard — double the previous base configuration — and can be configured up to 4TB. Apple says the updated SSD offers up to 2x faster read and write speeds over the previous generation. The M5 chip also brings 153GB/s unified memory bandwidth, a 28% increase over M4.

The laptop retains its thin, fanless aluminium design and features a 13.6-inch or 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display with up to 500 nits brightness and support for 1 billion colours. Other hardware features include:

12MP Center Stage camera with Desk View

Up to 18 hours of battery life

Spatial Audio and Dolby Atmos support

Two Thunderbolt 4 ports with support for up to two external displays

MagSafe charging

Apple’s N1 wireless chip enabling Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6

“The new MacBook Air with M5 brings incredible performance and even more capability to the world’s most popular laptop,” said John Ternus, Apple’s senior vice president of Hardware Engineering. “With M5, MacBook Air powers through a wide range of tasks, from everyday productivity to creative workloads, and is even faster for AI. Now featuring double the starting storage, as well as Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6, in a sleek and durable design with long battery life, MacBook Air is the perfect laptop for anyone who values the unrivaled combination of performance and portability.”

The new MacBook Air is available in sky blue, midnight, starlight and silver.

India pricing:

13-inch MacBook Air with M5 starts at ₹1,19,900 (₹1,08,900 for education)

15-inch MacBook Air with M5 starts at ₹1,44,900 (₹1,33,900 for education)

Pre-orders begin March 4, with availability from March 11 via Apple Store locations, Apple Authorised Resellers and the Apple online store in India.

MacBook Pro with M5 Pro and M5 Max: Focus on pro workflows and AI

Apple has also refreshed the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with the new M5 Pro and M5 Max chips. These chips use what Apple calls a Fusion Architecture design, combining two dies into a single system on chip.

The M5 Pro and M5 Max feature up to an 18-core CPU and a next-generation GPU with a Neural Accelerator in each core. Apple says this results in up to 4x AI performance compared to the previous generation and up to 8x AI performance compared to M1-based MacBook Pro models.

The M5 Pro supports up to 64GB unified memory with up to 307GB/s memory bandwidth, while the M5 Max supports up to 128GB unified memory with up to 614GB/s bandwidth. The M5 Pro supports up to 64GB unified memory with up to 307GB/s memory bandwidth, while the M5 Max supports up to 128GB unified memory with up to 614GB/s bandwidth.

According to Apple, the new MacBook Pro models offer:

Up to 50% increase in graphics performance compared to M4 Pro and M4 Max

Up to 2x faster SSD performance with speeds up to 14.5GB/s

1TB starting storage for M5 Pro models

2TB starting storage for M5 Max models

Up to 24 hours of battery life

Fast charging up to 50% in 30 minutes with a 96W or higher adapter

Display and connectivity features include:

Liquid Retina XDR display with up to 1600 nits peak HDR brightness and optional nano-texture glass

Three Thunderbolt 5 ports

HDMI with support for up to 8K resolution

SDXC card slot

MagSafe 3 charging

Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6 via the N1 chip

Support for up to two external displays (M5 Pro) and up to four external displays (M5 Max)

The laptops also include a 12MP Center Stage camera, studio-quality microphones and a six-speaker sound system with Spatial Audio support. They ship with macOS Tahoe and Apple Intelligence features, including on-device AI tools, Live Translation across apps and enhanced Spotlight search.

“MacBook Pro with M5 Pro and M5 Max redefines what’s possible on a pro laptop, now up to 4x faster than the previous generation,” said John Ternus. “With Neural Accelerators in the GPU, the new MacBook Pro enables professionals to run advanced LLMs on device and unlock capabilities that no other laptop can do — all while maintaining exceptional battery life. Combined with even faster unified memory and storage, it empowers users to take their work even further, unleashing new possibilities and pushing the boundaries of what they can do.”

The new MacBook Pro models are available in space black and silver.

India pricing:

14-inch MacBook Pro with M5 Pro starts at ₹2,49,900 (₹2,32,900 for education)

16-inch MacBook Pro with M5 Pro starts at ₹2,99,900 (₹2,77,900 for education)

14-inch MacBook Pro with M5 Max starts at ₹3,99,900 (₹3,66,900 for education)

16-inch MacBook Pro with M5 Max starts at ₹4,29,900 (₹3,94,900 for education)

Pre-orders begin March 4, with retail availability starting March 11 in India and other markets.

Availability

All new MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models can be pre-ordered from March 4 via Apple’s online store and app, and will be available in stores and through authorised resellers from March 11.

Studio Display and all-new Studio Display XDR

Apple has also introduced a refreshed Studio Display and the all-new Studio Display XDR, expanding its lineup of external displays designed for Mac users. The updated Studio Display retains its 27-inch 5K Retina panel with 600 nits brightness and P3 wide colour, and adds a 12MP Center Stage camera with Desk View, a three-microphone array, a six-speaker system with Spatial Audio, and Thunderbolt 5 connectivity with up to 96W charging.

The new Studio Display XDR steps up to a 27-inch 5K Retina XDR panel with a mini-LED backlight featuring over 2,000 local dimming zones, up to 1000 nits SDR brightness, 2000 nits peak HDR brightness, a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio, P3 and Adobe RGB support, a 120Hz refresh rate with Adaptive Sync, and Thunderbolt 5 with up to 140W charging. Studio Display starts at ₹1,89,900 (₹1,77,900 for education), while Studio Display XDR starts at ₹3,99,900 (₹3,87,900 for education).

Both are available in standard and nano-texture glass options, with pre-orders beginning March 4 and availability from March 11.