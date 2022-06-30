Apple MacBook Air M2 will hit stores on July 15, report says

The all-new MacBook Air M2 was the star of the show at Apple’s recently held Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC). Unfortunately, Apple didn’t reveal the exact date as to when the notebook hit the retail shelves. Now, sources close to MacRumors reveal that the notebook will be made available for pre-order on July 8, before going on sale on July 15.

Just to make clear, Apple is yet to confirm the July 15 availability date for the new MacBook Air. Not to forget that during the launch, Apple did mention that the notebook would go on sale sometime in July. Given the publication’s sources are within Cupertino’s retail division, one can zero in on July 15 for the expected availability of the MacBook Air.



At its WWDC conference in June, Apple introduced a thinner, lighter and faster MacBook Air with its new M2 in-house processor. The 13.6-inch MacBook Air is 25 per cent brighter than before, supports MagSafe charging and features an improved front-facing camera with twice the resolution of the previous model. With an 8-core CPU, Apple said the M2 chip promises 18 per cent greater performance than its M1 chip. The processor also comes with a 10-core GPU — double that of the M1 — along with 25 per cent better graphics performance. The M2 also powers the new 13-inch MacBook Pro, which is already on sale. The MacBook Air starts at Rs 1,19,900.

During the same developer conference, Apple also introduced the latest Mac software, called Ventura, which offers a ton of multi-tasking features, such as the ability to share Safari tabs with friends and family, hand off FaceTime calls to other devices, and use an iPhone as a webcam with a new product called Continuity Camera.